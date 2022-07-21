Hi, just got asked about recommended places to visit in NZ. Seeing as we don't have a lot of spare money, we've barely visited anywhere here, so thought I'd ask you guys. The person in question has visited previously and 'spent 2 days in Christchurch, 2 weeks in Queenstown, visited Milford and 4 days up around Auckland and the long beach tour to the North point.'

Any thoughts please ? All I've got is maybe Abel Tasman / Nelson, possibly Wellington...

No idea if they're into just sitting and looking at the view or active 6000km hikes, or adventure types...