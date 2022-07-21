Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rb99

#298846 21-Jul-2022 08:57
Hi, just got asked about recommended places to visit in NZ. Seeing as we don't have a lot of spare money, we've barely visited anywhere here, so thought I'd ask you guys. The person in question has visited previously and 'spent 2 days in Christchurch, 2 weeks in Queenstown, visited Milford and 4 days up around Auckland and the long beach tour to the North point.'

 

Any thoughts please ? All I've got is maybe Abel Tasman / Nelson, possibly Wellington...

 

No idea if they're into  just sitting and looking at the view or active 6000km hikes, or adventure types...




rb99

Linux
#2944629 21-Jul-2022 09:00
rb99

  #2944631 21-Jul-2022 09:03
Linux:

 

Kmart

 

 

Sounds a bit exotic to me, but you never know...




rb99

Handsomedan
  #2944632 21-Jul-2022 09:07
  • Wellington - pretty cool city in summer time
  • TGA/Mount Maunganui - again in summertime - amazing (heading there tomorrow, actually)
  • Abel Tasman/Nelson area - any time of year
  • Cook Straight Ferry crossing is pretty good on a nice day as well - maybe a trip from Wellington to Nelson via the Ferry/Picton
  • Tekapo - any time of year, it's beautiful
  • Taupo/Rotorua/Central North Island
  • Napier - if they like architecture

 

 

Lots of places to go and things to do - just a matter of what they are into




trig42
  #2944635 21-Jul-2022 09:13
Add the Coromandel to that list, especially in Summer.

 

Auckland isn't bad either, Waiheke on a nice day.

 

 

 

Depends what they like or are into.

Handsomedan
  #2944639 21-Jul-2022 09:29
trig42:

 

Add the Coromandel to that list, especially in Summer.

 

Auckland isn't bad either, Waiheke on a nice day.

 

 

 

Depends what they like or are into.

 

 

Great call on Coromandel  - the entirety of it is magical in summertime. 




rb99

  #2944643 21-Jul-2022 09:35
Wasn't there some kind of drive around / towards New Plymouth ? an old road that used to be a main route till it was replaced or something, scenic, twisty or...




rb99

gehenna
  #2944644 21-Jul-2022 09:38
Bay of Islands is great



RunningMan
  #2944650 21-Jul-2022 09:59
rb99:

 

Wasn't there some kind of drive around / towards New Plymouth ? an old road that used to be a main route till it was replaced or something, scenic, twisty or...

 

 

Forgotten World Highway

Technofreak
#2944654 21-Jul-2022 10:12
rb99:

 

Wasn't there some kind of drive around / towards New Plymouth ? an old road that used to be a main route till it was replaced or something, scenic, twisty or...

 

 

You're probably thinking of SH43, The Forgotten World Highway.

 

SH3 has always been the way in an out of Taranaki from the north and south with SH 43 being the route from Taumarunui. It's a nice drive with good native bush scenery. It is twisty but if they take their time is a very worthwhile drive. They can stop and or stay at the Whangmomona pub (in the Republic of Whangmomona).

 

There's some neat stuff in Taranaki, some very good gardens for those that like that stuff. Pukeiti, Hollards and Tupare are three. The annual garden festival is very highly regarded. This year 28 Oct to 6 Nov.

 

Theres two very good museums, Taranaki Pioneer Village and Tawhiti Museum.

 

The world class Len Lye art gallery.

 

The Coastal Walkway.

 

Alpine walks.

 

Excellent surf beaches

 

If they're going to be there in the summer the Festival of the Lights is worth a trip of all it's own.

 

and more.....

 

 

 

Not in Taranaki but the Waitomo Caves are very good too.




rb99

  #2944665 21-Jul-2022 10:38
Thanks for the suggestions folks. I'm passing them all on.




rb99

maoriboy
  #2944666 21-Jul-2022 10:44
The drive up the East Coast from Gisborne up along SH35 is great in Summer. Mostly untouched beaches, amazing scenery and not as busy as most summer hotspots in NZ. 





Handsomedan
  #2944669 21-Jul-2022 10:54
maoriboy:

 

The drive up the East Coast from Gisborne up along SH35 is great in Summer. Mostly untouched beaches, amazing scenery and not as busy as most summer hotspots in NZ. 

 

 

Hasn't a lot of that road recently been washed out? 

 

Agree though - beaut spot. 




maoriboy
  #2944670 21-Jul-2022 10:57
Handsomedan:

 

Hasn't a lot of that road recently been washed out? 

 

Agree though - beaut spot. 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, the roads up there aren't the best at the moment for sure, but once they are fixed and accessible you can't beat the EC.





xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2944672 21-Jul-2022 11:04
Trip I've done in parts is the following......

 

 

 

Auckland -> Waikino - Great history around the area in regards to mining, and tunnels etc in the Karangahake Gorge and Waihi is 10mins down the road.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWt4EEAyels&list=PLlnew7SRTvRuj4WOaggl2J7wWyAIoR5hb

 

From there to Tauranga - do the Mount, visit the beaches etc

 

Then onto Rotorua - Skyline gondalas, luge etc

 

Then off to Taupo for the views etc and from there can hit the snow.

 

Each section is within an hour or so of the other, so can do a couple a day.

 

 




alasta
  #2944712 21-Jul-2022 12:34
Hanmer Springs is my personal favourite, particularly in winter.

 

In summer I like quite like Picton. You can go swimming at Waikawa Bay and enjoy heaps of good walking tracks like the Snout Track and the one that goes to Bobs Bay. You can then go down to Blenheim and visit some wineries. 

