Does anyone know of an NZ domestic travel insurance policy that covers covid-19 self-quarantine if needed while away from home?
What happens if I am away for more than a day and feel sick on the second/third day and need to isolate myself?
My experience of this was that the hotel wouldn't extend my stay and I had to leave ASAP.
And I couldn't fly home obviously. Fortunately I found a legally compliant solution.
Mike
@MikeAqua:
What was the solution?
