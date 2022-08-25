Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Domestic travel insurance and covid-19 self-quarantine
#299271 25-Aug-2022 13:06
Does anyone know of an NZ domestic travel insurance policy that covers covid-19 self-quarantine if needed while away from home?

 

What happens if I am away for more than a day and feel sick on the second/third day and need to isolate myself?




  #2959299 25-Aug-2022 13:19
My experience of this was that the hotel wouldn't extend my stay and I had to leave ASAP.

 

And I couldn't fly home obviously.  Fortunately I found a legally compliant solution.




  #2959342 25-Aug-2022 15:03
@MikeAqua:

 

And I couldn't fly home obviously.  Fortunately I found a legally compliant solution.

 

 

What was the solution?




