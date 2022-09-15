I have seen some people being played around by our flag carrier and other airlines so this is a good campaign for anyone travelling by air: Flight rights (consumer.org.nz) (there's also a petition on that page).
Interesting timing. Saw something similar on a European deal site this morning.
Passenger rights in the event of flight delay, flight cancellation, overbooking and strike | mydealz
In the current year, the demand for flights has again risen rapidly compared to previous years 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, many airlines and airports seemed or still seem to be overwhelmed by this, among other things because staff has been steadily reduced in recent years. Many of us only know the problem from the news, but some have been affected by flight cancellations or delays themselves.
For all those affected, there is the EU Air Passenger Rights Regulation. After this, you are entitled to compensation between 125 € and 600 € in case of cancellation, delay, overbooking or strike.
To get an overview, I have summarized the hopefully most important information here. I have divided into 4 topics.
Signed the petition.
Friend of mine recently got stranded in Queenstown for 3 nights. Had to pay exhorbitant costs for accomodation, missed work and got nada from the airline.
About 3 years ago I got a text cancelling my flight from Rome to Dublin 10 hours before traveling due to engineering issues. I had to book with another airline at about 4 times the cost of my original ticket for the same day.
I got my original ticket refunded and the 600 euro compensation. Made a nice profit.
My partner had very poor experience with them recently in relation the flight schedule changes they had made, that made her travel untenable.
If you aren't getting traction on a reasonable concern, threaten dispute tribunal proceedings. In our case they rapidly folded and refunded.
