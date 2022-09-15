Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Your rights as an airline passenger - Consumer campaign
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74339 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#300516 15-Sep-2022 08:15
Send private message quote this post

I have seen some people being played around by our flag carrier and other airlines so this is a good campaign for anyone travelling by air: Flight rights (consumer.org.nz) (there's also a petition on that page).




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Wakrak
1011 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968378 15-Sep-2022 08:49
Send private message quote this post

Interesting timing. Saw something similar on a European deal site this morning. 

 

Passenger rights in the event of flight delay, flight cancellation, overbooking and strike | mydealz

 

In the current year, the demand for flights has again risen rapidly compared to previous years 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, many airlines and airports seemed or still seem to be overwhelmed by this, among other things because staff has been steadily reduced in recent years. Many of us only know the problem from the news, but some have been affected by flight cancellations or delays themselves.

For all those affected, there is the EU Air Passenger Rights Regulation. After this, you are entitled to compensation between 125 € and 600 € in case of cancellation, delay, overbooking or strike.

To get an overview, I have summarized the hopefully most important information here. I have divided into 4 topics.

 

  • A: Flight delay
  • B: Flight cancellation
  • C: Overbooking
  • D: Strike

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
tchart
2130 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2968382 15-Sep-2022 08:56
Send private message quote this post

Signed the petition.

 

Friend of mine recently got stranded in Queenstown for 3 nights. Had to pay exhorbitant costs for accomodation, missed work and got nada from the airline.

fatcat1
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2968392 15-Sep-2022 09:17
Send private message quote this post

About 3 years ago I got a text cancelling my flight from Rome to Dublin 10 hours before traveling due to engineering issues. I had to book with another airline at about 4 times the cost of my original ticket for the same day.

 

I got my original ticket refunded and the 600 euro compensation. Made a nice profit. 



MikeAqua
6969 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968408 15-Sep-2022 09:25
Send private message quote this post

My partner had very poor experience with them recently in relation the flight schedule changes they had made, that made her travel untenable. 

 

If you aren't getting traction on a reasonable concern, threaten dispute tribunal proceedings.  In our case they rapidly folded and refunded.




Mike

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 