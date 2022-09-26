Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help - Is it ok for a New Zealander (currently living in NZ) to buy their tickets from the Australian airline Qantas airline via website?
#300666 26-Sep-2022 21:15
Hey guys, need help. Is it ok for a New Zealander (currently living in NZ) to buy their tickets from the Australian airline Qantas airline via website? Also, is it okay to not register for Qantas Frequent Flyer? wanting to buy a ticket from New Zealand to Sydney to Thailand and then return ticket.

 

I'm wanting to buy my flight tickets with Qantas for travelling as it's much cheaper and offers more return dates at cheaper prices. I assume if I were to buy tickets with Qantas airline via online without their Qantas Frequent Flyer membership , they would send me a confirmation of my boarding ticket via email? wanting to buy a ticket from New Zealand to Sydney to Thailand.

 

I'm a bit worried on if i were to get refund, it wouldn't be simple.

 

any help would be much appreciated thanks

  #2973257 26-Sep-2022 21:17
why would it not be ok?

 

and you dont need a frequent flyers membership to buy airline tickets

  #2973259 26-Sep-2022 21:21
Jase2985:

 

why would it not be ok?

 

and you dont need a frequent flyers membership to buy airline tickets

 

 

Ah I see. Thanks for advising this. Im new to buying plane tickets so apologies on this. Thought buying plane tickets from a different country airline rather than New Zealand wouldnt be allowed. My bad. Also was a bit worried on refunding process too. DOnt want to lose my money haha.

  #2973260 26-Sep-2022 21:22
the answer is yes.

 

regarding refund, all terms and conditions are on the ticket class you purchase, read carefully and understand.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



  #2973262 26-Sep-2022 21:24
Yes, it's fine to buy tickets from them from NZ

 

 

 

Recently bought tickets from NZ to Australia via the Qantas website :)

  #2973283 26-Sep-2022 21:49
You will be redirected to the Qantas NZ page to purchase the tickets and I have purchased Qantas tickets sooooo many times when in NZ zero issues and actually a good airline to fly with

  #2973285 26-Sep-2022 21:51
Do not buy individual tickets get them all on one PNR

  #2973295 26-Sep-2022 22:54
Tickets quoted in Australian dollars in the Aus website may just seem cheaper if you don’t consider the exchange rate AU$874.99 will cost you about NZ1000.

I just paid for a ticket for the grandchild via Oz and was surprised at the exchange difference.


