I'm wanting to buy my flight tickets with Qantas for travelling as it's much cheaper and offers more return dates at cheaper prices. I assume if I were to buy tickets with Qantas airline via online without their Qantas Frequent Flyer membership , they would send me a confirmation of my boarding ticket via email? wanting to buy a ticket from New Zealand to Sydney to Thailand.

I'm a bit worried on if i were to get refund, it wouldn't be simple.

any help would be much appreciated thanks