ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Kiwibank Air NZ Platinum Visa Changing - Alternatives?
snowfly

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


#300784 4-Oct-2022 12:27
Send private message quote this post

Received an email this morning from Kiwibank with changes to the Air NZ Platinum Visa, effective 1 Nov 2022, decreasing it's appeal to me:

 

  • Airpoints earn rate going from $85 > $115 per A$1
  • 6 monthly account fee increasing from $75 to $90
  • No more koru lounge eVouchers (received for every $30k spend)

I'm only silver on Air NZ, only do a few flights per year, and this card with the free lounge vouchers suited me just fine, but will be no longer.

 

Is Air NZ introducing their own new credit card on 1 Nov? (with better airpoints earn rate + lounge vouchers?)

 

I presume the ANZ Airpoints Visa Platinum will also change, removing lounge vouchers?

johna8
58 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2977246 4-Oct-2022 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Using American Express Airpoints Platinum Card - no issues if you tend to pay off your card each month etc.

 

$59 spend = A$1.

 

Still have a promo bonus A$300 when you join and spend $1500 minimum in 3 months. 

 

Lounge pass but only for AMEX lounges - non in NZ. Higher cost for the card per annum though.

 

If I recall, had to get documents certified to be accepted as I was sole trader as they didn't accept my usual summaries.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
ShrubMonkey
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2977247 4-Oct-2022 12:43
Send private message quote this post

Amex is $59/1 airpoint and $195 fee per annum. Most big organisations take it but many smaller ones do not, you would need a backup.

 

 

 

Actually I dont care much about airpoints anymore so would welcome any suggestions for alternatives such as cash back etc.

jonathan18
6284 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2977252 4-Oct-2022 13:00
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, I find cashback cards much more useful as there are no limitations on what you can spend the money on. I really don't understand the appeal of those offering Flybuys etc. Never bothered with AE as I don't want the hassle of having to use multiple cards (for retailers that don't support AE).

 

I've had a BNZ cashback card for many years - $90 (+$20 for a second card) a year and $1 cashback for every $90 spent. Paid out monthly, but we elect to put it aside and once it's built up use it to fund non-critical purchases like art.

 

Excellent banking app and compatible with Google Pay (a must-have for me) and Apple Pay...

 

https://www.bnz.co.nz/personal-banking/credit-cards/bnz-advantage

 

 

 

 



johno1234
252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2977254 4-Oct-2022 13:16
Send private message quote this post

Any update since this one from Air New Zealand?

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/127025479/air-new-zealand-set-to-launch-airpoints-credit-card-in-2022

 

 

Handsomedan
4967 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2977256 4-Oct-2022 13:18
Send private message quote this post

A lot of cards are going to see the points/cash/benefits reducing over time. 

 

There's merchant regulation coming, which is going to reduce the amount that retailers pay for accepting cards, but the converse of that is that there'll be less interchange income to the card issuers (which they use to fund these cashback/points/insurance/lounge schemes). 

 

It won't be long until you see a really drastic reduction in benefits, in my opinion. 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Kyanar
3541 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2977257 4-Oct-2022 13:25
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

A lot of cards are going to see the points/cash/benefits reducing over time. 

 

There's merchant regulation coming, which is going to reduce the amount that retailers pay for accepting cards, but the converse of that is that there'll be less interchange income to the card issuers (which they use to fund these cashback/points/insurance/lounge schemes). 

 

It won't be long until you see a really drastic reduction in benefits, in my opinion. 

 

 

Retailers don't really pay to accept cards though, they shunt that onto customers in the form of surcharges. And if the Australian experience is anything to go by, retailers will absorb the interchange cuts through schemes such as higher charging merchant service processor/terminal providers that pass the benefit to merchants in the form of cashback or points.

 

Interchange regulation doesn't work. It just ends up making customers, paradoxically, worse off.

johno1234
252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2977258 4-Oct-2022 13:30
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

A lot of cards are going to see the points/cash/benefits reducing over time. 

 

There's merchant regulation coming, which is going to reduce the amount that retailers pay for accepting cards, but the converse of that is that there'll be less interchange income to the card issuers (which they use to fund these cashback/points/insurance/lounge schemes). 

 

It won't be long until you see a really drastic reduction in benefits, in my opinion. 

 

 

Not that long ago Kiwibank Platinum earned 1 APD/$65 plus lounge vouchers. From next month it goes from $85 to $115 and vouchers gone - so drastic is happening now.

 

AMEX is the way to go at $59, unless AirNZ's own card comes out and has something better. If you have a supplementary card there's almost zero annual fee difference too. Hang onto your bank's zero fee card or get something like Wise for when you need a VISA card.

 

 

 

 



wlgspotter
309 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2977259 4-Oct-2022 13:33
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18:

 

Yeah, I find cashback cards much more useful as there are no limitations on what you can spend the money on. I really don't understand the appeal of those offering Flybuys etc. Never bothered with AE as I don't want the hassle of having to use multiple cards (for retailers that don't support AE).

 

I've had a BNZ cashback card for many years - $90 (+$20 for a second card) a year and $1 cashback for every $90 spent. Paid out monthly, but we elect to put it aside and once it's built up use it to fund non-critical purchases like art.

 

Excellent banking app and compatible with Google Pay (a must-have for me) and Apple Pay...

 

https://www.bnz.co.nz/personal-banking/credit-cards/bnz-advantage

 

 

 

 

 

 

We too, uses a CashBack Visa as our primary credit card, albeit the ANZ CashBack Visa Platinum - one that we've had for years.  We liked the flexibiltiy of the CashBack, and we don't always fancy any kind of "items" from the rewards catalogue therefore a CashBack card works well.  Only tning is the CashBack (credit back into account) is once per annum on the card anniversary, plus earn rate is $100 for $1 (1% cashback), therefore the BNZ Advantage Card that @jonathan18 mentioned is quite appealling.  May look at switching...

 

 

openmedia
2819 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2977290 4-Oct-2022 14:20
Send private message quote this post

Anyone else had the email as I haven't see it.

 

Here are the details on their site as it impacts a number of their other cards

 

I'm pleased to see the Status Point earning rate hasn't changed, but like many others I'm not looking for a new card.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia
2819 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2977293 4-Oct-2022 14:25
Send private message quote this post

Found the comparison table on the Air NZ site, which now needs updating to match the changes

 

 

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/airpoints-direct-earn-credit-card-comparison-table




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Yetti92
45 posts

Geek


  #2977366 4-Oct-2022 15:46
Send private message quote this post

johno1234:

 

Any update since this one from Air New Zealand?

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/127025479/air-new-zealand-set-to-launch-airpoints-credit-card-in-2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

HummGroup was the issuer, and with their recent downscaling of their NZ operations in the past few months I wonder if this has delayed the new Air NZ card. 

Shindig
1218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2977372 4-Oct-2022 16:09
Send private message quote this post

I was going to go the other way and get a zero-charge card. The SBS one has no annual fee and cashback

 

https://www.sbsbank.co.nz/credit-cards

 

Also, if you cancel the KB Platinum card, you need to spend your accrued airports dollars first, or you will lose them.

 

I too not so loyal to AirNZ now and the removal of the lounge vouchers is pathetic!

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

johno1234
252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2977373 4-Oct-2022 16:09
Send private message quote this post

Missed this last month, looks like it is cancelled:

 

https://kalkinemedia.com/au/stocks/financial/humm-group-asxhum-ends-partnership-discussions-with-air-new-zealand

 

 

PolicyGuy
1327 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2977374 4-Oct-2022 16:21
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

 

Anyone else had the email as I haven't see it.

 

Here are the details on their site as it impacts a number of their other cards

 

I'm pleased to see the Status Point earning rate hasn't changed, but like many others I'm not looking for a new card.

 

 

I got the email about noon today

johno1234
252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2977376 4-Oct-2022 16:37
Send private message quote this post

The AirNZ APD benefit was kinda keeping me aboard with KB Visa, but I'm probably going to drop it now. I wonder if there are a lot like me and if KB know how much this might affect their market share?

 

 

