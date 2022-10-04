Received an email this morning from Kiwibank with changes to the Air NZ Platinum Visa, effective 1 Nov 2022, decreasing it's appeal to me:

Airpoints earn rate going from $85 > $115 per A$1

6 monthly account fee increasing from $75 to $90

No more koru lounge eVouchers (received for every $30k spend)

I'm only silver on Air NZ, only do a few flights per year, and this card with the free lounge vouchers suited me just fine, but will be no longer.

Is Air NZ introducing their own new credit card on 1 Nov? (with better airpoints earn rate + lounge vouchers?)

I presume the ANZ Airpoints Visa Platinum will also change, removing lounge vouchers?