The items that weren’t considered LAGS should’ve been treated as such. Don’t worry, having gone through international security screening about 10 times in the last 14 days, they have missed LAGS quite often.



A point that is well known in aviation circles right now is the New Zealand Aviation Security Service (AVSEC) failed their ICAO audit a few months ago due to numerous serious failures. Bad enough that it will have some pretty serious ramifications for NZ from countries that rely on our AVSEC doing their job.



They had their second audit a week to see if they meet requirements a week or so ago, results are pending.