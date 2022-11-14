Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Recommendations for a Winter Tropical Escape
#302308 14-Nov-2022 10:43
I'd love some recommendations for a romantic tropical escape, next winter.   Budget is around $NZ500/night for accommodation and $250/day for food and beverages.

 

Must haves

 

  • July is a nice time of year at the destination
  • Not a restrictive country for women to visit
  • Beachfront room with A/C and good swimming
  • Off property dining options nearby - or on property food is varied and good

Nice to haves

 

  • Breakfast included in room tariff
  • Swimming pool
  • Short haul

Bonus points

 

  • Adult only resort
  • Private pool/spa/jacuzzi

 




Mike

Fiji, particularly the islands or the coral coast. I stayed at a no-kids resort on one of the islands once, was good :)

