I'd love some recommendations for a romantic tropical escape, next winter. Budget is around $NZ500/night for accommodation and $250/day for food and beverages.
Must haves
- July is a nice time of year at the destination
- Not a restrictive country for women to visit
- Beachfront room with A/C and good swimming
- Off property dining options nearby - or on property food is varied and good
Nice to haves
- Breakfast included in room tariff
- Swimming pool
- Short haul
Bonus points
- Adult only resort
- Private pool/spa/jacuzzi