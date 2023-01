Mum and I have to go to Wellington for a few days at the end of the month and I am considering taking the train.

I've discovered I can't get on at Pukekohe, but Papakura instead. A bit inconvenient but not a show stopper.

I know it stops a few times along the way. Does it stop for very long?

Also, at the Wellington end, are there car hire facilities or will I need to get someone to pick us up?

Anything else they dont mention in the brochure or website that they should?