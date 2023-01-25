Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#303217 25-Jan-2023 09:01
Hey Travellers

 

I travel on my UK passport but gained NZ citizenship last year. On my last trip to the US I had some trouble at the checkin since I didnt have the "citizen" endorsement in my UK passport (and didnt have my NZ passport yet).

 

Anyhoo, Im off to the US again in March.

 

Now that I have my NZ passport I was going to enter the US on my UK passport as I have a business visa in that passport.

 

Ive checked the NZ immigration site and it states that there are no issues travelling on multiple passports as long as you leave/enter NZ on the same passport (so that they can see you return).

 

The NZ side is pretty clear; exit on NZ and enter on NZ, all electronic so no issues.

 

What Im not sure about is on the US side. Obviously when you enter you get a physical stamp in the passport but I dont see any exit stamps in my passports.

 

So...

 

Do I check in at the US with my NZ passport or UK passport?

 

Do TSA simply check the name matches a passport or do they check the passport number?

 

Im guessing I need to check in with the UK passport but show them my NZ passport?

 

 

 

 

  #3026859 25-Jan-2023 09:31
If you have a business visa in your UK passport and going for business then use that.

 

You need to leave the country on the same passport you entered.

  #3026866 25-Jan-2023 09:49
Yeap its as simple as above. I once tried to enter Hong Kong on an NZ passport and leave on my UK passport, they were not very happy with me!

 

 

 

Your ESTA is probably tied to your UK passport, also.

  #3026868 25-Jan-2023 09:54
I did this for many years. Only ever had one issue when I came upon a relatively inexperienced immigration officer. As soon as they called their supervisor it was all sorted pretty quickly.

 

As you've said. Exit and leave NZ using your NZ Passport. Enter and leave the US using your UK Passport. Make sure you have your NZ Passport with you as they may query your right to reside in NZ without any endorsement in your UK Passport.

