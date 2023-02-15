Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Airbnb - are these guys for real ???
#303519 15-Feb-2023 19:30
UNBELIEVABLE !!!


This is a warning to everyone looking to ever use Airbnb in the future - I know I will not do this mistake again.


Mid Jan 2023 I have made a reservation on Airbnb for 17-20 Feb in Napier (Art Deco Festival). The festival is cancelled (which I agree it is not their concern). The reservation was paid in full as "non refundable" and I agreed with this as there was no reason WITHIN MY POWER to want to cancel the trip. Total paid NZ$976. A phone call to the number they provided to discuss cancellation revealed that ... wait for it... wait for it... there is no reason listed in their system for cancellation of reservations in NZ for these dates.


WHAAAAAT???


Below is what their cancellation policy shows under "extenuating circumstances" : https://www.airbnb.co.nz/help/article/1320/


(I underlined the sections which to any normal person would clearly apply due to the current situation in Napier and generally North Island).


No NZ based agency or organization has any powers over a foreign entity like these scammers, so basically... same old story... the world does what America wants.


----------------------------------------




Effective date: 20 January 2021






Overview

This Extenuating Circumstances Policy explains how cancellations are handled when unforeseen events beyond your control arise after booking and make it impracticable or illegal to complete your reservation. This Policy applies to reservations for both accommodation and Experiences.


When this Policy allows for cancellation, it controls and takes precedence over the reservation’s cancellation policy. Guests that are impacted by an event covered by this Policy can cancel their reservation and receive, depending on the circumstances, a cash refund, travel credit and/or other consideration. Hosts that are impacted by an event covered by this Policy can cancel without adverse consequences, but, depending on the circumstances, their calendars may be blocked for the dates of the cancelled reservation.


 






What events are covered

This Policy uses the term 'Event' to refer to the following situations that occur after booking, are unforeseen at the time of booking, and prevent or legally prohibit completion of the reservation.


Changes to government travel requirements. Unexpected changes to visa or passport requirements imposed by a governmental agency that prevent travel to the destination. This doesn’t include lost or expired travel documents or other personal circumstances relating to a guest’s authorisation to travel.


Declared emergencies and epidemics. Government declared local or national emergencies, epidemics, pandemics and public health emergencies. This does not include diseases that are endemic or commonly associated with an area—for example, malaria in Thailand or dengue fever in Hawaii.


Government travel restrictions. Travel restrictions imposed by a governmental agency that prevent or prohibit travelling to, staying at or returning from the Listing location. This does not include non-binding travel advisories and similar government guidance.


Military actions and other hostilities. Acts of war, hostilities, invasions, civil war, terrorism, explosions, bombings, rebellions, riots, insurrection, civil disorder and civil unrest.


Natural disasters. Natural disasters, acts of God, large-scale outages of essential utilities, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and other severe and abnormal weather events. This does not include weather or natural conditions that are common enough to be foreseeable in that location—for example, hurricanes occurring during hurricane season in Florida.




Oblivian
  #3037290 15-Feb-2023 19:38
Hmmm? Having something in the system or not the contract there outlines national emergency declaration and we have one that covers till the 21st

No getting outta that one.
or did you miss out 'not covered..

RunningMan
  #3037359 15-Feb-2023 20:11
I'm not sure that updating Airbnb will be the number one priority for Napier residents at the moment, they probably have slightly (OK, extremely) more pressing matters at hand, and Airbnb will need that info to confirm the circumstances, and that the particular property you booked is not available due to the weather.

 

Perhpas just be patient and wait for the appropriate sytems to be updated, and re-apply for a refund.

clinty
  #3037361 15-Feb-2023 20:15
Have a read of this

https://i.stuff.co.nz/business/131106321/cant-get-to-your-airbnb-due-to-auckland-floods-here-is-how-to-get-a-refund

Clint



  #3037381 15-Feb-2023 20:57
I had a similar issue during the first level 4 lockdown, Airbnb were absolutely terrible. I contacted the property owner and she was completely understanding and adjusted her refund policy for full refund within 24 hours notice.

Worth a shot.

  #3037385 15-Feb-2023 21:06
Contact the owner. Failing that, contact Airbnb again and explain there is a national emergency and link to the govt press release https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/state-national-emergency-declared




  #3037387 15-Feb-2023 21:08
freitasm: Contact the owner. Failing that, contact Airbnb again and explain there is a national emergency and link to the govt press release https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/state-national-emergency-declared

 

 

 

This is the answer. 

  #3037389 15-Feb-2023 21:13
Have you tried contacting your host directly via the messaging feature on the AirBnB website or app? Any reasonable host would just cancel it from their end for you, especially if they are no longer in a position to host you anyway.

 

[EDIT: only just saw the other responses suggesting the same. But also conscious that the host may be incommunicado at the moment. Fallback option is to use the AirBnB help centre to lodge a dispute in writing]



  #3037391 15-Feb-2023 21:20
You'll get your refund, eventually. It meets two criteria - National Emergency, and Natural Disaster. The fact Air-B&B don't know about either of these makes me wonder how much interest they have in New Zealand if any. No doubt there will be a statement soon when they catch up.

CYaBro
  #3037392 15-Feb-2023 21:20
I had a similar problem back in 2020 with covid.
Airbnb wouldn’t refund and the owner basically said bugger off, not our problem.
Eventually Airbnb started offering refunds but it didn’t cover our accommodation dates.
They slowly extended the coverage out a month at a time and after about 7-8 months they finally did get us our refund when our dates got covered.

I said then that I’d never use them again.

