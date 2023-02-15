UNBELIEVABLE !!!

This is a warning to everyone looking to ever use Airbnb in the future - I know I will not do this mistake again.

Mid Jan 2023 I have made a reservation on Airbnb for 17-20 Feb in Napier (Art Deco Festival). The festival is cancelled (which I agree it is not their concern). The reservation was paid in full as "non refundable" and I agreed with this as there was no reason WITHIN MY POWER to want to cancel the trip. Total paid NZ$976. A phone call to the number they provided to discuss cancellation revealed that ... wait for it... wait for it... there is no reason listed in their system for cancellation of reservations in NZ for these dates.

Below is what their cancellation policy shows under "extenuating circumstances" : https://www.airbnb.co.nz/help/article/1320/

(I underlined the sections which to any normal person would clearly apply due to the current situation in Napier and generally North Island).

No NZ based agency or organization has any powers over a foreign entity like these scammers, so basically... same old story... the world does what America wants.

Effective date: 20 January 2021

Overview

This Extenuating Circumstances Policy explains how cancellations are handled when unforeseen events beyond your control arise after booking and make it impracticable or illegal to complete your reservation . This Policy applies to reservations for both accommodation and Experiences.

When this Policy allows for cancellation, it controls and takes precedence over the reservation’s cancellation policy. Guests that are impacted by an event covered by this Policy can cancel their reservation and receive, depending on the circumstances, a cash refund, travel credit and/or other consideration. Hosts that are impacted by an event covered by this Policy can cancel without adverse consequences, but, depending on the circumstances, their calendars may be blocked for the dates of the cancelled reservation.

What events are covered

This Policy uses the term 'Event' to refer to the following situations that occur after booking, are unforeseen at the time of booking, and prevent or legally prohibit completion of the reservation .

Changes to government travel requirements. Unexpected changes to visa or passport requirements imposed by a governmental agency that prevent travel to the destination. This doesn’t include lost or expired travel documents or other personal circumstances relating to a guest’s authorisation to travel.

Declared emergencies and epidemics. Government declared local or national emergencies , epidemics, pandemics and public health emergencies. This does not include diseases that are endemic or commonly associated with an area—for example, malaria in Thailand or dengue fever in Hawaii.

Government travel restrictions. Travel restrictions imposed by a governmental agency that prevent or prohibit travelling to, staying at or returning from the Listing location. This does not include non-binding travel advisories and similar government guidance.

Military actions and other hostilities. Acts of war, hostilities, invasions, civil war, terrorism, explosions, bombings, rebellions, riots, insurrection, civil disorder and civil unrest.