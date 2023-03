My wife and I are going on a cruise late May, we will be taking both our phones for use whilst overseas (US, Europe and Turkey).

Am I being paranoid having google pay / wallet loaded on my phone? Is there any risk for someone to obtain card details with a device whilst abroad (near field thing)?

We will have physical cards along with cash which I suspect will be our main form of payments, but having the cards on my phone also is a fairly new thing for us.

Thanks

Sen