Hi
My wife has just got a new passport(arrived in the mail yesterday), she is from Singapore, but has NZ PR. How ever due to a death in the family she would like to get to Singapore by Monday morning. But the problem is her old passport is expired and only just got the new one so hasn't had a chance to get her visa transferred.
Can anyone point me in a direction for advice?
Tried the phone numbers listed on the immigration NZ website. Tried nz passport website. Everyone is closed for the public holiday.