#304136 7-Apr-2023 11:22
Hi 

 

 

 

My wife has just got a new passport(arrived in the mail yesterday), she is from Singapore, but has NZ PR.  How ever due to a death in the family she would like to get to Singapore by Monday morning. But the problem is her old passport is expired and only just got the new one so hasn't had a chance to get her visa transferred.

 

 

 

Can anyone point me in a direction for advice?

 

Tried the phone numbers listed on the immigration NZ website. Tried nz passport website. Everyone is closed for the public holiday. 

  #3060101 7-Apr-2023 12:04
https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/visas/visa/permanent-resident-visa

 

"If you want to travel, your Permanent Resident Visa will need to be in a valid passport."

 

Not good news by the looks of it as I suspect there will be no one available all weekend. 

  #3060108 7-Apr-2023 12:51
Hi

 

Can she travel back on her new SG passport and get the visa transferred to it at Singapore NZ immigration.  
The only snag might be that some of these applications are now handled from an overseas contact point vfs.global I think from memory.

 

Might pay to contact Singapore and check.

 

If she intends to travel make sure that she also carries her old passport.
Some documents (medical or orbituaries) to prove this unplanned travel might help your situation.
By that  time the NZ visa office will be open and they can guide you. 

 

So sorry for your loss. 

 

 

  #3060111 7-Apr-2023 12:57
https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/already-have-a-visa/managing-your-visa-and-passport/transferring-my-visa-to-a-new-passport

 

This site is more applicable for transferring visa.

 

Timeframes....
https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/waiting-for-a-visa/how-long-it-takes-to-process-your-visa-application

 

Was the visa in the old passport an eVisa or a actual label/sticker? The former might be easier to transfer and if you can get certified copies of old and new, you can try and send the application off in NZ before you travel. Just need to find someone to certify the copies of the passports.
Alternatively you do it overseas but that could take a lot longer.

 

 

 

 

 

 



  #3060123 7-Apr-2023 14:40
just re-enter with the visa on the old passport

 

make sure they stamp with a returning resident visa when you re-enter and not a visitor's visa.




  #3060124 7-Apr-2023 14:45
Batman:

 

just re-enter with the visa on the old passport

 

 

The official line is that the visa is cancelled when the passport expires/is replaced and you need to get it transferred to the new passport.

 

PR is a permit and you get a separate visa in the non-NZ passport to enable entry into NZ.

 

You may be able to argue your way back in to NZ by showing the old passport with it's visa but it is not the official/correct way to do things.

