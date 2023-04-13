kingdragonfly

From the FBI
"Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers.
Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.
Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead."
I found this article about "USB charge-only" / "USB Data Blocker" cables. I'm guessing this will work with most phones.
For iPhone, but same technique may work. Or this product
Dignited: How to tell a USB charge-only cable from a USB data cable