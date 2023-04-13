kingdragonfly

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
#304201 13-Apr-2023 11:37
From the FBI

"Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers.

Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.

Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead."

I found this article about "USB charge-only" / "USB Data Blocker" cables. I'm guessing this will work with most phones.

For iPhone, but same technique may work. Or this product

Dignited: How to tell a USB charge-only cable from a USB data cable

What next, turn off Bluetooth in your cars?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

If you are connected, you are exposed to risk.

