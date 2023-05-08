Wheelbarrow01

Ok travel gurus, help me out if you can....

I have just attained Airpoints silver status which entitles me to a single recognition upgrade. My wife and I have tickets booked to Hawaii in October which is the perfect opportunity to use that upgrade. I was just trying to apply it to our booking but obviously the upgrade is only applicable to one person.

My dilemma is that the wifey will be a bit snakey if I leave her lanquishing in economy lol.

If I submit the recognition upgrade request, can I then attempt a One-Up request for just her on the same flight sector? Or does it not work like that?