Wheelbarrow01

Ok travel gurus, help me out if you can....

 

I have just attained Airpoints silver status which entitles me to a single recognition upgrade. My wife and I have tickets booked to Hawaii in October which is the perfect opportunity to use that upgrade. I was just trying to apply it to our booking but obviously the upgrade is only applicable to one person.

 

My dilemma is that the wifey will be a bit snakey if I leave her lanquishing in economy lol.

 

If I submit the recognition upgrade request, can I then attempt a One-Up request for just her on the same flight sector? Or does it not work like that?

 

 

Yep, myself and my partner successfully used one up and a recognition upgrade from Auckland to Seoul.

The booking does end up getting split into two meaning you need to check in separately though, and the one up was confirmed several days after the upgrade confirmed.

 
 
 
 

I had it the other way where the recognition upgrade was approved but the one-up was not. my colleague had to sit in the back of the plane back from LA.

 

Bit annoying really.

 

So heads up, you're not guaranteed to have it happen - even if you are on the same booking.

