My wife and I are off to Argentina next week for a couple of weeks. It's all a bit last minute so I'm wondering if anyone here has a few pointers.



Flights to Buenos Aires are via Santiago in Chile and it appears everything transport wise goes from there.



We have a few days in Santiago Del Estero, a few more in San Juan and we're hoping to finish with a week in BA.



Clearly inflation is a major issue and we need to take some USD to convert to Peso to pay cash for day to day expenses. But how much should we take to get through the first days?



I expect to pay for flights and accommodation from here but how much are we likely to need day to day?



Food appears to be quite cheap, transport is expensive if flying, buses are cheap but with us both over 6' spending 12 hours on a coach isn't much fun and the rail system is virtually dead.



I haven't looked in detail at accommodation yet but on first glance it's either expensive hotels or cheap Airbnb rooms with few facilities.



I have a Wise card but have never used it, should I stack that up or just use cash?



So yeah, I'm keen to hear if anyone has any experience of Argentina.

