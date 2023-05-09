Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Traveling in Argentina
martyyn

#304497 9-May-2023 08:16
My wife and I are off to Argentina next week for a couple of weeks. It's all a bit last minute so I'm wondering if anyone here has a few pointers.

Flights to Buenos Aires are via Santiago in Chile and it appears everything transport wise goes from there.

We have a few days in Santiago Del Estero, a few more in San Juan and we're hoping to finish with a week in BA.

Clearly inflation is a major issue and we need to take some USD to convert to Peso to pay cash for day to day expenses. But how much should we take to get through the first days?

I expect to pay for flights and accommodation from here but how much are we likely to need day to day?

Food appears to be quite cheap, transport is expensive if flying, buses are cheap but with us both over 6' spending 12 hours on a coach isn't much fun and the rail system is virtually dead.

I haven't looked in detail at accommodation yet but on first glance it's either expensive hotels or cheap Airbnb rooms with few facilities.

I have a Wise card but have never used it, should I stack that up or just use cash?

So yeah, I'm keen to hear if anyone has any experience of Argentina.

Eva888
  #3074097 9-May-2023 08:20
My Argentinian friend is going back there for tooth implants. It’s cheaper for her to fly back and forth than have them done here and she’s says they are fantastic. So get all your dental work done there.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Silvrav
  #3074100 9-May-2023 08:35
Eva888: My Argentinian friend is going back there for tooth implants. It’s cheaper for her to fly back and forth than have them done here and she’s says they are fantastic. So get all your dental work done there.

 

 

 

Got a colleague that flew to Brazil 5 days ago to get medical surgery done thats not covered in NZ, but is free over there as she is a citizen and she rates the medical care better than NZ. The family is there to help while she recovers as well.

