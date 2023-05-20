Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Take your pet on holiday?
#304606 20-May-2023 08:45
I came across this in the Daily Telegraph. Quite different to here where pets are so hard to travel with!

“For years, flying alongside one's pets has been a wish of many owners forced to wave goodbye as their pooches are sent off to the plane's hold.

Now, it is becoming a reality for many middle-class flyers after the first private jet for pets was sold out in weeks.

K9 Jets was launched in March to allow dogs and cats to sit alongside their companions in the air, with flights carrying 10 owners and 10 pets at a time, from Britain to both transatlantic and European destinations.

Within four weeks, all 15 scheduled flights laid on by K9 Jets between April and September for 2023 had sold out with approximately 150 pets and 150 owners grabbing a seat. Many of the dogs were larger breeds including dalmatians, Great Danes and German shepherds.

The flights cost £7,000 per seat (Note - approximately $14,000) which covers both human and pet, but the British-based company says middle-class families – not the super-wealthy – have become their main clientele as one member flies private with the pet and the rest of the family go commercial”





  #3078021 20-May-2023 11:21
Reason we don't do international holidays at the moment and drive everywhere as the pet kids has to come with as per wife's instructions

 
 
 
 

  #3078024 20-May-2023 11:36
Notwithstanding the private example in the OP, certainly domestically in NZ, families may find it more cost effective to have their pet travel with them (albeit in the hold) than to pay kennel or cattery fees.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

  #3078029 20-May-2023 12:43
While it may be cheaper to travel with some pets domestically, you'll struggle to find accommodation that'll take your pets. It's hard enough finding as place that'll take dogs, on the days you want, location and price point. Can't say I've looked for options for other pets.
By the time you factor that all in, often kennels are cheaper.

Edit: no idea if rental car companies allow pets too.

