Geektastic

I came across this in the Daily Telegraph. Quite different to here where pets are so hard to travel with!



“For years, flying alongside one's pets has been a wish of many owners forced to wave goodbye as their pooches are sent off to the plane's hold.



Now, it is becoming a reality for many middle-class flyers after the first private jet for pets was sold out in weeks.



K9 Jets was launched in March to allow dogs and cats to sit alongside their companions in the air, with flights carrying 10 owners and 10 pets at a time, from Britain to both transatlantic and European destinations.



Within four weeks, all 15 scheduled flights laid on by K9 Jets between April and September for 2023 had sold out with approximately 150 pets and 150 owners grabbing a seat. Many of the dogs were larger breeds including dalmatians, Great Danes and German shepherds.



The flights cost £7,000 per seat (Note - approximately $14,000) which covers both human and pet, but the British-based company says middle-class families – not the super-wealthy – have become their main clientele as one member flies private with the pet and the rest of the family go commercial”



