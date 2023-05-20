Quick question ... I've not used the App before.
Can one change the mobile number in the App? ... I'm thinking of a time when a different SIM is used overseas and the local one turned off (due to roaming costs).
I think the app just relies on data, so not tied to your phone number. Nowhere in the app to change phone number.
Phone number is probably associated with your Air NZ profile, which is accessible via their web interface.
Ahhh, so just email address for updates, notifications etc?
Makes sense.
You will receive updated/notifications through the app itself (checkin available, delays and boarding etc..).