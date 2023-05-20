Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using The AirNZ App
Rickles

2579 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304607 20-May-2023 12:38
Quick question ... I've not used the App before.

 

Can one change the mobile number in the App? ... I'm thinking of a time when a different SIM is used overseas and the local one turned off (due to roaming costs).

 

 

kiwiharry
934 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3078034 20-May-2023 13:05
I think the app just relies on data, so not tied to your phone number. Nowhere in the app to change phone number.

 

 

 

Phone number is probably associated with your Air NZ profile, which is accessible via their web interface.

 

 




Rickles

2579 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3078036 20-May-2023 13:17
Ahhh, so just email address for updates, notifications etc?

 

Makes sense.

Senecio
1890 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078038 20-May-2023 13:31
You will receive updated/notifications through the app itself (checkin available, delays and boarding etc..).



Rickles

2579 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3078039 20-May-2023 13:42
Cheers, thanks.

