We have some rellies on Emirates EK449 which left Auckland for Dubai around 8:30 pm tonight. We have done this flight many times and it has always flown ~NW across the Tasman to cross Australia over Brisbane.

I just looked at their flight on FR24 - it’s been going nearly two hours - and it’s tracking ~SW, directly towards Tasmania. It’s now 3/4 of the way to Tasmania. Strikes me as very interesting - if not odd.

I wondered if it was something to do with weather conditions on the usual track. IANA meteorologist but can’t see anything on weather maps that might be relevant. Maybe it’s something to do with avoiding or taking advantage of jet streams - but if that’s the case, it must be very significant because they’re a long off the usual track and increasing as time passes.