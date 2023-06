The currency conversion fee should be listed in the card, and it varies between different Visa cards. Amex Airpoints Platinum has a 2.5% fee, Kiwibank Airpoints Platinum is 1.85%, and it looks like ANZ Credit Cards have a 1.3% fee. The underlying exchange rate that the banks use should be pretty similar between Visa and Amex. You can also choose to pay directly in NZD in a lot of cases, and that is almost always a bad choice, it will end up costing around 3% or more.

The cheapest option is probably to get a card through Wise and use that, but the credit card rewards mean that it not super significant, and personally I only use something like that for cash withdrawals, which is rarely needed nowadays.