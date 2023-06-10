Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)ANZ - still using text to authenticate transactions???
lissie

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


#305875 10-Jun-2023 13:04
Send private message quote this post

I've had this issue in the past with ANZ visa - I do an "unusual" activity-  normally book with a smalelr organization in a country I dont  usually spend in - this time it was a tour operator in Iceland. They send a text to my phone to confirm.  This is fine when I'm sat at home. It doesn't work if Im travelling as I often don't have my phone/text line turned on.   

 

Every other card I have (ASB,  BNZ, Wise) uses their app to confirm the charge - but not ANZ - any clues when they are going to move with the times. I have their app installed but they don't use it for authentications. 




I help authors publish their books - DIYPublishing.co.nz

Create new topic
allan
1833 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3088197 10-Jun-2023 13:08
Send private message quote this post

Have you asked them?

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
lissie

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3088207 10-Jun-2023 14:53
Send private message quote this post

allan:

 

Have you asked them?

 

 

Nah don't have 30min to hang on the phone and they don't have an alternative to message them via the app -says it all really 




I help authors publish their books - DIYPublishing.co.nz

scuwp
3711 posts

Uber Geek


  #3088209 10-Jun-2023 15:40
Send private message quote this post

If it doesn't work for you, change banks.  




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon



lissie

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3088210 10-Jun-2023 15:44
Send private message quote this post

scuwp:

 

If it doesn't work for you, change banks.  

 

 

 

 

 

Changing banks is easy. Changing credit cards when your only income is investments and super - not so much  -  Iwant to get an Amex for the Quantas points (ANZ just dropped them) - but I'm not hopeful that will be improved - they don't care about ability to pay - they care about income - ntot the same thng 




I help authors publish their books - DIYPublishing.co.nz

Rushmere
226 posts

Master Geek


  #3088212 10-Jun-2023 16:01
Send private message quote this post

They're certainly not the only bank left using text messages to authenticate payments.

 

However, there is a setting in ANZ online banking to temporarily switch this off for times when it isn't going to work:

 

"You can temporarily switch off this added security feature if you are travelling overseas or visiting an area with poor mobile coverage."

richms
26128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3088229 10-Jun-2023 17:27
Send private message quote this post

I get this sometime still with my ASB visa when I use it. they seem to pass their card processing off to some third party that will want to send me a SMS to authenticate transactions. useless when I am in the shed or garage trying to buy something on aliexpress and the phone is in the house since I have no need to have it on me when I am at home.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 