I’m planning on flying Auckland - Copenhagen in June 2024.
There’s a stopover (16 hours) in Shanghai Pudong.
I’m keen on visiting the city, given the long stopover. They also have a fast Maglev train, so should be fast to get to and from the airport.
According to AirNZ’s website, I can check my luggage in all the way to Copenhagen, as my flight from Shanghai to Copenhagen is with Scandinavian SAS (with some airlines you apparently have to pickup luggage and check it in again - like in the US).
Here’s my question:
Can I leave the airport without picking up my luggage and checking it in again?
I’ve asked both AirNZ and Shanghai Pudong airport, but no answer yet.