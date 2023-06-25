We went on the maglev about 10 years ago and it was quite a short ride. I can’t remember now where we got off but it was a somewhat inconvenient place and we had to get a taxi to our hotel.

Not sure whether the track has been extended since then but I see it goes to Longyang Road railway station which is on the outskirts of the Pudong financial district - not really city-centre.

However don’t let any of this put you off going on it - it’s a blast and a never-to-be-forgotten thrill if you’re into that sort of thing (as I am).