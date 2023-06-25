Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Question reg 16 hour layover in Shanghai Pudong
danepak

1008 posts

Uber Geek


#306061 25-Jun-2023 10:50
Send private message quote this post

I’m planning on flying Auckland - Copenhagen in June 2024.
There’s a stopover (16 hours) in Shanghai Pudong.
I’m keen on visiting the city, given the long stopover. They also have a fast Maglev train, so should be fast to get to and from the airport.

According to AirNZ’s website, I can check my luggage in all the way to Copenhagen, as my flight from Shanghai to Copenhagen is with Scandinavian SAS (with some airlines you apparently have to pickup luggage and check it in again - like in the US).

Here’s my question:
Can I leave the airport without picking up my luggage and checking it in again?
I’ve asked both AirNZ and Shanghai Pudong airport, but no answer yet.

Create new topic
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6894 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3094637 25-Jun-2023 11:15
Send private message quote this post

We went on the maglev about 10 years ago and it was quite a short ride. I can’t remember now where we got off but it was a somewhat inconvenient place and we had to get a taxi to our hotel.

 

Not sure whether the track has been extended since then but I see it goes to Longyang Road railway station which is on the outskirts of the Pudong financial district - not really city-centre.

 

However don’t let any of this put you off going on it - it’s a blast and a never-to-be-forgotten thrill if you’re into that sort of thing (as I am).




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6894 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3094652 25-Jun-2023 11:28
Send private message quote this post

@danepak I don’t have specific knowledge of this for Shanghai but I would be really surprised if you would be able to to leave the airport without luggage and without going through customs and immigration etc, if you are in transit. 

 

Years ago Changi Airport in Singapore had a brilliant arrangement where they would provide free 2-3 hour city bus tours for passengers who were in transit for long periods. You were on the bus but technically still in transit. Don’t know whether they still do that.

 

If you are unable to get into the city, another thing you could investigate is whether Shanghai airport (or your airline) provides free hotel accommodation for long-transit passengers. We’ve been through Guangzhou Airport in S China a few times. If your transit is longer than than eight hours, you can have the use of an on-site hotel room. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

danepak

1008 posts

Uber Geek


  #3094654 25-Jun-2023 11:34
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

I don’t have specific knowledge of this for Shanghai but I would be really surprised if you would be able to to leave the airport without luggage and without going through customs and immigration etc, if you are in transit. 


Years ago Changi Airport in Singapore had a brilliant arrangement where they would provide free 2-3 hour city bus tours for passengers who were in transit for long periods. You were on the bus but still technically in transit. Don’t know whether they still do that.



Thanks, I’m OK with picking up my luggage and re-checking it in, if this is the only way to do it.
But I guess they need to know this when they check me in in Auckland, as the luggage tag otherwise says CPH (Copenhagen).
I do need someone to store it for me during my stopover though. Not walking around Shanghai with a 23kg piece of baggage.

Ideally through I would be able to have the luggage checked in all the way to Denmark and still be allowed for visit Shanghai (go through customs and security).

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 