While travelling around Japan would one of the pocket-wifi devices be advisable?
14 days, unlimited data is just over $100NZ
Spending time travelling around, not just in Tokyo.
Staying at airBnBs.
I would appreciate any opinions
cheers
The little things make the biggest difference.
It will save your phone's battery life vs hotspotting, so don't see why not.
We are getting one, based on our research it is recommended plus we have two teenagers who are very keen to share their experience so this option should work well for us.
I went with Japan Wireless, pick up at airport, here is a 25% discount code I found on a travel blog that worked for us. JPW001
https://www.japan-wireless.com/en/rates#premium-wifi-part
I'd really recommend it yes. While not cheap, compared to the overall cost of the holiday it's relatively small and saves you a lot of phone battery life. GPS in particular is so helpful there, even in their larger train stations for example, it's certainly not ideal to run low on phone battery.
Thanks team, ordered one!
