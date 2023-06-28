Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Travel (planes, train, cruise) Japan - Pocket Wifi - Necessary?
Shindig

1295 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306098 28-Jun-2023 09:10
Send private message quote this post

While travelling around Japan would one of the pocket-wifi devices be advisable? 

 

14 days, unlimited data is just over $100NZ

 

Spending time travelling around, not just in Tokyo. 

 

Staying at airBnBs.

 

I would appreciate any opinions

 

 

 

cheers




The little things make the biggest difference.

boosacnoodle
581 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3095719 28-Jun-2023 09:38
Send private message quote this post

It will save your phone's battery life vs hotspotting, so don't see why not.

 
 
 
 

ToPGuNZ
330 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3095726 28-Jun-2023 09:53
Send private message quote this post

We are getting one, based on our research it is recommended plus we have two teenagers who are very keen to share their experience so this option should work well for us.

 

I went with Japan Wireless, pick up at airport, here is a 25% discount code I found on a travel blog that worked for us. JPW001

 

https://www.japan-wireless.com/en/rates#premium-wifi-part

 

 

 

 

LostBoyNZ
519 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3095730 28-Jun-2023 10:02
Send private message quote this post

I'd really recommend it yes. While not cheap, compared to the overall cost of the holiday it's relatively small and saves you a lot of phone battery life. GPS in particular is so helpful there, even in their larger train stations for example, it's certainly not ideal to run low on phone battery.




Shindig

1295 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3095748 28-Jun-2023 10:14
Send private message quote this post

Thanks team, ordered one!




The little things make the biggest difference.

