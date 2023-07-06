quickymart:

I'm trying to book a trip from NZ to the US for next month via United's website. All good and I've selected the right flights etc.

No issues until we get to the payment part:

This is a two-plane trip; one part is with Air NZ, the other is with United. The airfare is really good for 3 people (around $NZ4600 return) but it just won't process the booking.

Spoke to United for almost an hour last night, apparently they have this issue quite often with booking flights where Air NZ and their booking system is involved, despite them being a travel partner airline.

She tried to book it for me over the phone but the price was going to be $700 more. Obviously I'd prefer the cheaper price as that's $700 of spending money!

No point booking through Air NZ as their price for the same trip is well over $6000 - forget it.

I did think about calling Air NZ to ask what the hell is going on, but would that be a waste of time? Seems ridiculous they can't just make the booking due to an issue with a partner airline.

Anyone had this happen? Any suggestions/ideas?