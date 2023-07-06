Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Issues booking flights via United
quickymart
#306234 6-Jul-2023 08:54
I'm trying to book a trip from NZ to the US for next month via United's website. All good and I've selected the right flights etc.

 

No issues until we get to the payment part:

 

 

This is a two-plane trip; one part is with Air NZ, the other is with United. The airfare is really good for 3 people (around $NZ4600 return) but it just won't process the booking.

 

Spoke to United for almost an hour last night, apparently they have this issue quite often with booking flights where Air NZ and their booking system is involved, despite them being a travel partner airline.

 

She tried to book it for me over the phone but the price was going to be $700 more. Obviously I'd prefer the cheaper price as that's $700 of spending money!

 

No point booking through Air NZ as their price for the same trip is well over $6000 - forget it.

 

I did think about calling Air NZ to ask what the hell is going on, but would that be a waste of time? Seems ridiculous they can't just make the booking due to an issue with a partner airline.

 

Anyone had this happen? Any suggestions/ideas?

  corksta
#3100483 6-Jul-2023 09:13
Which airline for which sector? If it's NZ up and UA back can you try UA up and NZ back and see what that looks like pricing wise? Could you look at separate tickets too? One way up on NZ then a one way ticket back with UA?




  frankv
#3100486 6-Jul-2023 09:24
Is the AirNZ part within NZ (e.g. Wellington-Auckland)? If so, can you book it as 2 separate tickets? The downside of this is that you would have to collect your bags at Auckland domestic terminal and check them in again for the international leg... a pain, but I'd do it for $700!

 

I am wondering if the UA price doesn't include the domestic segments -- that could add up to $700 for 3 people.

 

Can you book the cheaper flight through some 3rd party website like SkyScanner or Booking.com?

 

 

  quickymart
#3100487 6-Jul-2023 09:25
NZ to US segments (and return) are on Air NZ. This is Auckland to Chicago for the first trip and returning from Houston to Auckland.

 

Inside the US it's all United.

 

Tried doing separate bookings last night, well over $7000 to do the same trip. Not going to happen.

 

Re third party sites, hadn't tried those two, will have a look, thanks for the suggestion. Expedia had the same flight but for a fair amount more.



  quickymart
#3100490 6-Jul-2023 09:56
Booking.com looks good, but every time I try to book the seat I keep getting this (despite the same flight repeatedly coming up in the search):

 

 

Frustrating! 😠

  cddt
#3100491 6-Jul-2023 09:58
You could try a travel agent. 

  #3100492 6-Jul-2023 10:07
cddt:

 

You could try a travel agent. 

 

 

I would recommend this. They can typically work directly with the airlines involved if need be to ticket at the right price.

  quickymart
#3100493 6-Jul-2023 10:08
cddt:

 

You could try a travel agent. 

 

 

I'm on hold to Air NZ directly now to see if they can do anything or see what's going on, at least.

 

Might try the travel agent suggestion on the weekend. Who's the best these days? Flight Centre?

 

Only issue with them is - from my experience anyway - they tend to slap on their own fees, making any savings negligible.



  cddt
#3100501 6-Jul-2023 10:52
quickymart:

 

Might try the travel agent suggestion on the weekend. Who's the best these days? Flight Centre?

 

 

 

 

Not sure sorry. I'm lucky enough that my in-laws are travel agents* (and have done it for many years - at Flight Centre etc. it's unfortunate but if you walk in you don't know whether the person you're talking to is still in their first month on the job... same as anything really). But can't hurt to walk in and ask, if they can't help at least you might get more information or a reason as to why you're unable to book that route. 

 

 

 

*That means I can ask a hundred dumb questions and they can't get annoyed with me. 

