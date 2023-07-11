Has anyone had the issue where your Air NZ parking vouchers show in the app (7 of them) but only 5 in the Wellington airport Air NZ parking booking?? All are valid. I've been in touch with Air NZ and emailed screenshots of what I'm seeing vs what they're seeing.

The Air NZ agent I spoke with suggested I call Wellington airport ... however.... I told them in no uncertain terms I was on an Air NZ website.... hence it was an Air NZ issue. No idea why they'd think Wellington airport had jurisdiction over an Air NZ website.

Anyway... if you've had this issue, just wondering how long it took to resolve? Am juggling options to book parking in different cities. Preference is to use the Air NZ vouchers in Wellington.