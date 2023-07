Hey just looking for some feedback around Airfly SE vs other cheaper alternatives.

Looking to purchase one to use for an international trip. (don't really travel much so not sure if it's worth splashing out on the Pro)

Any feedback on these? Or are there cheaper alternatives from Aliexpress/Amazon etc that do the job?

It would be used with Airpods Pro 2nd Gen (some reviews i've read mention issues specifically when used with the 2nd gen pro's)

Thanks in advance