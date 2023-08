We cruised Princess recently, had a mix of your comments but overall felt a far more positive experience -

Princess operate with wearable medallions (lanyard, necklace, watch) that acts as your cruise card. Is locatable on the ships system (so you can order drink/food through the app and it is brought direct to your location), can also connect guests and locate them using the medallion / app). Had no issues whatsoever with the system.

Dining venues - could book a time sometime during the same day most of the time, or just turn up, there were enough options to not have to que.

We had the full drinks package, all part of our cruise fare. If you have a sea intensive cruise (more sea days, less port days), some sort of package will be even more beneficial. We aren't big drinkers but enjoyed sampling drinks we otherwise wouldn't have.

I'm not put off by Covid in the least. Our cruise was all clear first week, 2nd week they announced "a raspatory illness" and recommended caution, but the C word was never uttered. Wife is already nagging when we can go again....

We don't have young kids, but Princess may not be the line if you do, no waterslides, go karts etc like others.