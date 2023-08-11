Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)flying with portable induction cooktop? and what brand would you purchase?
chatterbox

146 posts

Master Geek


#306669 11-Aug-2023 18:24
Send private message quote this post

I thought this would go in checked luggage but google says it's carry on? I haven't bought one yet but carry on would obviously reduce the other carry on items I can take. I've messaged Air NZ to ask but haven't heard back yet. I'm not keen on hanging on the phone for ages either. So does anyone know if you can fly internationally checked or carry on with a portable induction cooktop? (Just those single element things).

 

 

 

Typically hotels motels don't have anything or at best a microwave unless you're staying in some penthouse apartment which I'm not. I'll be away for a bit and sometimes you just want a home cooked meal. I don't want to have to go to a cafe because I want eggs. I don't want to pay the earth because I want steak. And restaurants generally have richer food which I don't want every night either. Happy to grab food from the supermarket and cook.

 

 

 

Has anyone bought a portable induction cooktop or heard good or bad things about certain brands? I don't think gas is a good idea in a motel and I don't want to cook outside for good ventilation.

 

Breville control freak is ridiculously expensive $1600-2k so that's out.

 

There's a Duxton cooktop (good reviews by americas test kitchen and other sites), Westinghouse (nice and slim), Healthchoice on amazon, I think Breville may have had a mention. 

 

I'm thinking I'll take the 16 or 20cm frypan which is induction compatible. Also read the actual cooking area is small although I thought the heat would spread outwards eventually... and to heat with oil insitu to avoid warping of your cookware? or something..

 

 

 

Considering alternatives like a cheap air fryer then donate it after I'm done...but I think I'd prefer the versatility of the cooktop and it's less bulky to hide away when the room gets cleaned. 

Create new topic
RunningMan
7647 posts

Uber Geek


  #3114794 11-Aug-2023 18:28
Send private message quote this post

If you're getting a frypan and a cooktop, perhaps just get an electric frypan?

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
SirHumphreyAppleby
2346 posts

Uber Geek


  #3114795 11-Aug-2023 18:36
Send private message quote this post

The single element Westinghouse is good (around $100), but the plastic on the bottom is a bit fragile. Ours was accidentally melted by someone putting it on an element.

 

The KMart model is cheap and aside from shutting off and beeping when it overheats (depends on the type of food and cookware), it works quite well. Wrap it in a few layers of clothes and it should be fine in checked luggage. Worst case, you break it. At $65, it's cheap enough to be considered a throw away item.

chatterbox

146 posts

Master Geek


  #3114801 11-Aug-2023 19:10
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

If you're getting a frypan and a cooktop, perhaps just get an electric frypan?

 

 

 

 

I have added that to the possibilities and could buy one at the destination so no flying hassles. Was wondering about how to omelette for one as the electric frypan is quite big but maybe a bit of foil for an internal divider might help. The electric frypan looks to be the cheapest option 👍



chatterbox

146 posts

Master Geek


  #3114802 11-Aug-2023 19:15
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

The single element Westinghouse is good (around $100), but the plastic on the bottom is a bit fragile. Ours was accidentally melted by someone putting it on an element.

 

The KMart model is cheap and aside from shutting off and beeping when it overheats (depends on the type of food and cookware), it works quite well. Wrap it in a few layers of clothes and it should be fine in checked luggage. Worst case, you break it. At $65, it's cheap enough to be considered a throw away item.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the info. If I could find a good one that isn't too heavy that I could fly with then I'd probably keep it for travel. One option is to buy a cheap one and then donate it so I don't have to think of flight hassles but I'll be doing a bit of travel so would prefer to buy and keep rather than buy and donate each trip.

rscole86
4703 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3114807 11-Aug-2023 19:18
Send private message quote this post

If you've not already booked it, then book an apartment, or similar, via AirBnB etc. No need to lug around the kitchen sink, often cheaper than a hotel.

Still leaves you the option to dine out too.

djtOtago
951 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3114810 11-Aug-2023 19:24
Send private message quote this post

What countries are you flying to?

 

If you buy here in NZ, you may run into issues with different voltages and power frequencies in other countries.
Plus I don't think I would be happy running a high power device through a travel plug adapter.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 