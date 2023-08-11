chatterbox

I thought this would go in checked luggage but google says it's carry on? I haven't bought one yet but carry on would obviously reduce the other carry on items I can take. I've messaged Air NZ to ask but haven't heard back yet. I'm not keen on hanging on the phone for ages either. So does anyone know if you can fly internationally checked or carry on with a portable induction cooktop? (Just those single element things).

Typically hotels motels don't have anything or at best a microwave unless you're staying in some penthouse apartment which I'm not. I'll be away for a bit and sometimes you just want a home cooked meal. I don't want to have to go to a cafe because I want eggs. I don't want to pay the earth because I want steak. And restaurants generally have richer food which I don't want every night either. Happy to grab food from the supermarket and cook.

Has anyone bought a portable induction cooktop or heard good or bad things about certain brands? I don't think gas is a good idea in a motel and I don't want to cook outside for good ventilation.

Breville control freak is ridiculously expensive $1600-2k so that's out.

There's a Duxton cooktop (good reviews by americas test kitchen and other sites), Westinghouse (nice and slim), Healthchoice on amazon, I think Breville may have had a mention.

I'm thinking I'll take the 16 or 20cm frypan which is induction compatible. Also read the actual cooking area is small although I thought the heat would spread outwards eventually... and to heat with oil insitu to avoid warping of your cookware? or something..

Considering alternatives like a cheap air fryer then donate it after I'm done...but I think I'd prefer the versatility of the cooktop and it's less bulky to hide away when the room gets cleaned.