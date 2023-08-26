I've had an interesting experience when booking accomodation in London using booking.com

 

 I won't name the place, but about a week after I successfully booked the accommodation, I received an email from booking.com saying that I had a new message from the email provider.  As usual, the message appeared in the body of the email and was as follows (i've partially obscured the link):

 

 

 Naturally I was suspicious and wasn’t going to click the link.  I assumed it was a scam but decided anyway to log into my booking.com account.  To my surprise, I found the same message from the accommodation provider.

 

 I still wasn’t going to click the link, but instead messaged the accommodation provider and, yes, after some investigation at their end, I received a reply to the effect that they had been hacked.

 

 This got me thinking a bit more, fearing that someone could have got hold of my credit card details.  In particular:

 

  •  How does booking.com handle credit card details
  • Are they held securely
  • Importantly, do the accommodation providers know the details of the credit cards
  • How is the CCV treated
  • Etc

 Same comments apply I suppose to lots of other booking sites