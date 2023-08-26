I've had an interesting experience when booking accomodation in London using booking.com

I won't name the place, but about a week after I successfully booked the accommodation, I received an email from booking.com saying that I had a new message from the email provider. As usual, the message appeared in the body of the email and was as follows (i've partially obscured the link):

Naturally I was suspicious and wasn’t going to click the link. I assumed it was a scam but decided anyway to log into my booking.com account. To my surprise, I found the same message from the accommodation provider.

I still wasn’t going to click the link, but instead messaged the accommodation provider and, yes, after some investigation at their end, I received a reply to the effect that they had been hacked.

This got me thinking a bit more, fearing that someone could have got hold of my credit card details. In particular:

How does booking.com handle credit card details

Are they held securely

Importantly, do the accommodation providers know the details of the credit cards

How is the CCV treated

Etc

Same comments apply I suppose to lots of other booking sites