Family of 4 doing a trip to Canada (specifically Whistler) and US (Florida - Orlando for Disney et al) early next year. Ideally looking for a single provider to cover both but could consider individual ones since its a week + in each country. Calling isn't as important as data. Something with hot spotting ideally I think. I recall that being paid extra years ago in that part of the world... is that still the case? Could possibly get away without if wifi is ubiquitous.

Currently with 2degrees but 4 x $8/day feels a bit extortionate to be honest.

What would the collective recommend here?