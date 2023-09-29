Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Goosey

2293 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#309212 29-Sep-2023 06:44
Lots of rain last night but this morning I see the ground is near dry (concrete anyway).

 

There has been already been a couple wild fires in the past month in the South Island

 

This morning when digesting my coffee, I thought to myself “hey how come we don’t have an aerial fire fighting aircraft already”?

 

 

 

Seemed we kinda did ages ago (see the link below).

 

I also discovered an article which suggests an NZ company is trying to develop an autonomous aircraft especially for this purpose…..but there doesn’t seem to be any coverage since that article.

 


in my view, why can’t we just mount some super super bright LED beam lights on a fixed wing and go light up the night sky when attempting to put out wild fires (using the fixed wing to spread retardant)

 

 

 

hmm, might have to go watch Planes 2 Fire & Rescue again (for quite possibly the 100th time (kid used to love it).

 

http://frfanz.org.nz/history/aerial_support/

 

 

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/nz-aviation-tech-company-skybase-develops-pilotless-planes-to-fight-bushfires/BHT6EWRHMBHF7G33V4DHUIA27Q/

 

 

Tinkerisk
2908 posts

Uber Geek


  #3136202 29-Sep-2023 07:17
One will probably not be enough. 😉




johno1234
1228 posts

Uber Geek


  #3136204 29-Sep-2023 07:23
Lack of money for an aircraft that would require crew on standby, spare parts, training, maintenance and hangar space yet rarely get used.

Plus we have many helicopters dispersed around the country that can be taken off lifting and agricultural ops and deployed to firefighting.

empacher48
343 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3136206 29-Sep-2023 07:48
Around South Canterbury the Ag aircraft were used for fire fighting.

Back in the 2000’s they would land on the straight sections of the hydroelectric canals between Tekapo, Pukaki, Ruataniwha and Benmore, the local firies would pump water into their hoppers and off they go. It was very useful during some fires back then, and cheap because the aircraft were privately owned so they could be called in when needed and not sitting doing nothing but costing money when not.

I think it stopped the day Meridian Energy and Genesis prevented public access to the canal roads, so fire service and aircraft loader access was stopped.

The cost of having dedicated fire bombing aircraft “just in case” would be high, and on a world scale, our fires are not as large as the ones in Aussie, Canada, US or Europe. Some of the fire fronts in Australia can be 30 to 40km long and a fixed wing aircraft makes sense to cover that distance.

Here in NZ, helicopters with Bambi buckets or Monsoon buckets usually can handle it.



MikeB4
17974 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3136297 29-Sep-2023 09:26
Maybe we should convert our RNZAF C130Hs to fire fighters when the new C130js arrive 2024/25

frankv
5507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3136436 29-Sep-2023 11:35
Or maybe the Canadian or US firebombers could come here during their off season?

 

 

MikeAqua
7514 posts

Uber Geek


  #3136442 29-Sep-2023 11:48
frankv:

 

Or maybe the Canadian or US firebombers could come here during their off season?

 

 

Between NZ and Aus, we should be able to keep them busy.

 

But perhaps they redeploy to South America duirng Southern summer?




Mike

afe66
3107 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3136483 29-Sep-2023 12:02
No.
We have a lot of helicopters because of rural work who would be familiar with the local area and they have alternative uses when there are no fires.
Where are the planes going to be based? Need larger bodies of water which helicopters could also use too

