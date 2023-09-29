Lots of rain last night but this morning I see the ground is near dry (concrete anyway).

There has been already been a couple wild fires in the past month in the South Island

This morning when digesting my coffee, I thought to myself “hey how come we don’t have an aerial fire fighting aircraft already”?

Seemed we kinda did ages ago (see the link below).

I also discovered an article which suggests an NZ company is trying to develop an autonomous aircraft especially for this purpose…..but there doesn’t seem to be any coverage since that article.



in my view, why can’t we just mount some super super bright LED beam lights on a fixed wing and go light up the night sky when attempting to put out wild fires (using the fixed wing to spread retardant)

hmm, might have to go watch Planes 2 Fire & Rescue again (for quite possibly the 100th time (kid used to love it).

http://frfanz.org.nz/history/aerial_support/

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/nz-aviation-tech-company-skybase-develops-pilotless-planes-to-fight-bushfires/BHT6EWRHMBHF7G33V4DHUIA27Q/