Hi,



I recently had my phone pick pocketed in Paris. I have travel insurance with AA which I'll claim when I get back. I've got the relevant documents etc, killed the phone remotely if it ever pops up again and blocked the imei.



My question is does anyone have any experience of this type of claim with AA and how they reimburse. I need the phone for work when I get back. Do they pay out (in which case I buy the replacement) or should I get a cheap phone whilst I wait for them to send a replacement.



I have also reached out to them for an answer but sometimes the responses can be guarded hence wanting some insight from others.



Cheers



Martyn