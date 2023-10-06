Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi,

I recently had my phone pick pocketed in Paris. I have travel insurance with AA which I'll claim when I get back. I've got the relevant documents etc, killed the phone remotely if it ever pops up again and blocked the imei.

My question is does anyone have any experience of this type of claim with AA and how they reimburse. I need the phone for work when I get back. Do they pay out (in which case I buy the replacement) or should I get a cheap phone whilst I wait for them to send a replacement.

I have also reached out to them for an answer but sometimes the responses can be guarded hence wanting some insight from others.

Cheers

Martyn

Have you read your policy? All the information you need will be in here.

 

While we legally cannot give you insurance advice, I would say make sure you do your Police report within 24 hours.

 
 
 
 

Dosent the IMEI block only apply to your carrier and their "partners"...... so unless you blocked it with the local French providers, it can be re-used again in France.

 

 

 

 




The few times I have used them they look for a replacement first and if you can not agree on a sutable replacement they then offer to reimburse. This can take time so I have had to find a placeholder phone or laptop each time until the process is done.



Sometime they take the retail price you paid then pay you a depreciated amount based on the age of the phone.

