floydbloke

Mrs Floyd and I will be heading to Canada in June next year for a 3 week roadtrip around BC (and a small piece of Alberta).
First a couple of specific questions:
- · Has anyone rented from Hertz at YVR? I’ve made a reservation that includes Loss Damage Waiver (i.e. fully comprehensive insurance). What’s not clear anywhere is if there will be an applicable deductible (better known to us here as an excess). I did submit this question via their webform but their scripted or AI response was as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike.
- · What did you for mobile data? It all looks a bit pricey at first glance, and buying a travelsim beforehand rather than buying a sim when we get there appears to be about the same cost, roughly $70 for 5GB and a bunch of minutes and txts. Are there any more cost-effective options. (My phone doesn’t have esim support.) I expect 5GB should be enough for Google maps/navigation and a bit of browsing on the road(will use wi-fi where available)?
Also keen to hear general hints, tips and feedback on the below tentative itinerary. What are some must-see’s, must-do’s
- · 1 Jun, arrive Vancouver
- · 4 nights there, this is locked in, pick up rental car early morning on 5 Jun. Nothing firm from there yet but thoughts are
- · Drive to Whistler, bear-watching safari, Peak-to-Peak Gondola, spend 3 nights
- · Drive to Prince George (long day about 7.5 hours), spend 3 nights. Do day trips to local parks, short hikes.
- · Drive to Jasper, spend 1 night.
- · Drive the Icefields Parkway, sightsee along the way, then stay near Lake Louise for 3 nights and do more day-trips from there (incl. Banff)
- · Back to Vancouver, with an overnight stop probably in Kamloops to break up the drive.
- · Car is due back 6 pm on 19 June for a 9pm flight home.
This means we have a few extra days to fill in on or around the above route so all recommendations for detours and overnight stops welcome.
Our travel style is more about sight-seeing and nature, really want to see as much wildlife as we possibly can, less about cafes/restaurants/shopping. We're both reasonably keen photographers too.
Don’t’ need flash accommodation but own room and bathroom facilities preferred (as opposed to hostels) hoping to stick to about NZ$250 a night (excl. Vancouver itself).
(Also been reading the Tripadvisor forums. Some good advice there of course but most of the ‘destination experts’ seem to assume a certain travel style that’s a bit different to ours.)