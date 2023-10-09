floydbloke

Hi FlyodbRoke, because you will be. We have just finished two wonderful weeks doing very similar to what you have done. Sort of. Three nights, YVR, 1 Kamloops, 1 Lake Louise, 3 Jasper, 4 Banff, I Calgary, 2 YVR again.



We rented a car with Hertz and it was super easy but an extra $C13+ for each extra driver plus a $400 one way hire. We had a Dodge Durango which looked and drove ok until you went over 120kph (legal) and when braking downhill. It had done 88000kms but in the hand of someone less experienced, hmmm. We did mention the issues in Calgary and they were very apologetic.





We took a Simcard from Simcorner for the US and Canada which cost about $NZ60 and they have worked flawlessly in both countries. They give you 15gb of data.Prices have gone up quite a bit since were last there in 2018 but that’s the world now eh? Most of the restaurants have a minimum 18% gratuity going up to 25%. That’s on top of $C25 to $35 meal plus drinks. I think the cheapest night out for four of us was $147 inc tips but most nights it was around the $200 mark.





A half a tank of 87/91 was costing us about $C80 so not too bad. Certainly cheaper in Alberta.





As we have been to Canada before but our son and daughter in law hadn’t we just cherry picked the main things to do. In YVR they biked Stanley park while we just walked some of it. We all did Capilano and Granville Island plus had a few cocktails overlooking the harbour. 😀 Grouse mountain is cool too if you have the time and $

Prince George? Have you got family or business there? We have been there and it is a cool town but we thought two days was enough however Jasper is another story. Actually saw a bull, mommy and baby moose, plenty of elk inc two young boys fighting plus our first mom and baby bear on the track at Maligne canyon. Yikes!





If we can help you further please shout out. We really enjoyed our two weeks there but possibly our wallet didn’t, lol