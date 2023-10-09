floydbloke

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Please tell me about Canada
#309330 9-Oct-2023 13:17
Mrs Floyd and I will be heading to Canada in June next year for a 3 week roadtrip around BC (and a small piece of Alberta).

 

First a couple of specific questions:

 

  • ·       Has anyone rented from Hertz at YVR?  I’ve made a reservation that includes Loss Damage Waiver (i.e. fully comprehensive insurance).  What’s not clear anywhere is if there will be an applicable deductible (better known to us here as an excess).  I did submit this question via their webform but their scripted or AI response was as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike.
  • ·       What did you for mobile data?  It all looks a bit pricey at first glance, and buying a travelsim beforehand rather than buying a sim when we get there appears to be about the same cost, roughly $70 for 5GB and a bunch of minutes and txts.  Are there any more cost-effective options. (My phone doesn’t have esim support.)  I expect 5GB should be enough for Google maps/navigation and a bit of browsing on the road(will use wi-fi where available)?

Also keen to hear general hints, tips and feedback on the below tentative itinerary.  What are some must-see’s, must-do’s

 

  • ·       1 Jun, arrive Vancouver
  • ·       4 nights there, this is locked in, pick up rental car early morning on 5 Jun. Nothing firm from there yet but thoughts are
  • ·       Drive to Whistler, bear-watching safari, Peak-to-Peak Gondola, spend 3 nights
  • ·       Drive to Prince George (long day about 7.5 hours), spend 3 nights.  Do day trips to local parks, short hikes.
  • ·       Drive to Jasper, spend 1 night.
  • ·       Drive the Icefields Parkway, sightsee along the way, then stay near Lake Louise for 3 nights and do more day-trips from there (incl. Banff)
  • ·       Back to Vancouver, with an overnight stop probably in Kamloops to break up the drive.
  • ·       Car is due back 6 pm on 19 June for a 9pm flight home.

This means we have a few extra days to fill in on or around the above route so all recommendations for detours and overnight stops welcome.

 

Our travel style is more about sight-seeing and nature, really want to see as much wildlife as we possibly can, less about cafes/restaurants/shopping.  We're both reasonably keen photographers too.

 

Don’t’ need flash accommodation but own room and bathroom facilities preferred (as opposed to hostels) hoping to stick to about NZ$250 a night (excl. Vancouver itself).

 

(Also been reading the Tripadvisor forums.  Some good advice there of course but most of the ‘destination experts’ seem to assume a certain travel style that’s a bit different to ours.)




If a man speaks in a forest and there is no woman there to hear, is he still wrong?

  #3144569 9-Oct-2023 13:35
If you have time to spare in Vancouver, the cable car ride up Grouse mountain is quite fun and there are things to see on the mountain.
The other thing I enjoyed there was getting a float plane trip to Victoria on Vancouver Island, partly because I'd never been in a float plane but also both the trip across and the city are scenic and interesting.

 
 
 
 

  #3144578 9-Oct-2023 14:03
Hi FlyodbRoke, because you will be. We have just finished two wonderful weeks doing very similar to what you have done. Sort of. Three nights, YVR, 1 Kamloops, 1 Lake Louise, 3 Jasper, 4 Banff, I Calgary, 2 YVR again. 

We rented a car with Hertz and it was super easy but an extra $C13+ for each extra driver plus a $400 one way hire. We had a Dodge Durango which looked and drove ok until you went over 120kph (legal) and when braking downhill. It had done 88000kms but in the hand of someone less experienced, hmmm. We did mention the issues in Calgary and they were very apologetic. 

 

We took a Simcard from Simcorner for the US and Canada which cost about $NZ60 and they have worked flawlessly in both countries. They give you 15gb of data.Prices have gone up quite a bit since were last there in 2018 but that’s the world now eh? Most of the restaurants have a minimum 18% gratuity going up to 25%. That’s on top of $C25 to $35 meal plus drinks. I think the cheapest night out for four of us was $147 inc tips but most nights it was around the $200 mark. 

 

A half a tank of 87/91 was costing us about $C80 so not too bad. Certainly cheaper in Alberta. 

 

As we have been to Canada before but our son and daughter in law hadn’t we just cherry picked the main things to do. In YVR they biked Stanley park while we just walked some of it. We all did Capilano and Granville Island plus had a few cocktails overlooking the harbour. 😀 Grouse mountain is cool too if you have the time and $  

 

Prince George? Have you got family or business there? We have been there and it is a cool town but we thought two days was enough however Jasper is another story. Actually saw a bull, mommy and baby moose, plenty of elk inc two young boys fighting plus our first mom and baby bear on the track at Maligne canyon. Yikes! 

 

If we can help you further please shout out. We really enjoyed our two weeks there but possibly our wallet didn’t, lol  

 

 

 

 

  #3144581 9-Oct-2023 14:17
There are plenty of things to do around Vancouver, depending on your interests, 

 

Granville island is easy to lose a couple of hours at , its a big foodie/tourist market, its also a great place to jump on or off the false creek ferry  ( a bunch of overized bath tubs that shuttle back and forward around false creek, - easy way to get to/from yaletown. or to the start of Stanley park..

 

If you are into Architecture and Sci fi places like the City library and Simon Fraser Uni  have the filming locations for a number of Movies/Tv Shows ,(you'll need to SKytrain/bus for the latter) 

 

There's the regular Stanley park walks, and there is a cool aquarium there too..

 

Down town like most big North American Cities is pretty 'meh, 

 

Kitsalano is one of the gentrified "cool" suburbs, - but still home to hippy hangouts like the 'naam ( vege restaurant) 

 

 

 

 

