"A quick guide to our lounges

Length of stay: If you are eligible for access, you can access Air New Zealand Domestic and Regional Lounges for up to four hours before flight departure. Partner Lounges are available for up to three hours before departure."

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/lounges

I'm guessing that the ticket scan will be keyed to this...

I'm fairly sure the reception has discretion but for a one off user it may be trickier...as opposed to a status holder