Hi all,

My wife's parents are coming from overseas to stay with us for a few months, we want to take out a travel insurance policy for them and I was hoping someone here might be able to share some knowledge and/or experience in regards to some questions we have.

1 - My wife and I have booked and paid for their flights online using the airlines website and our debit cards, will travel insurance pay US out for flights if we need to make a claim considering it is not our names on the flights?

2 - We could not get them on the same booking as that pushed the total cost beyond Kiwi Banks 5k per day limit, so we did two separate individual bookings for them on the same flights, would this cause issues for example if one of them was sick and could not travel would we be paid out for both of them, or would they expect one parent to make the trip as it is a seperate booking?

3 - Can anyone recommend some good travel insurance companies that pay out for more things than others? from memory there was a lot of talk about the differences in companies in terms of coverage during 2020 when COVID was disrupting a lot of peoples plans, it was seen that some companies had far better coverage than others, if my memory serves me correctly 1 Cover got a pretty bad name in terms of coverage and Allianz (the one travel agents use) were pretty good?

4 - Ill find out when I try I guess, but if we book their insurance here in NZ, will it allow us to select New Zealand as country of travel? I cant imagine it would be often that people booking travel insurance here select NZ as their main destination.

Perhaps some people here have been in the same situation?