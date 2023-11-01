Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel insurance for my visiting in-laws
David321

#310556 1-Nov-2023 07:43
Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife's parents are coming from overseas to stay with us for a few months, we want to take out a travel insurance policy for them and I was hoping someone here might be able to share some knowledge and/or experience in regards to some questions we have.

 

1 - My wife and I have booked and paid for their flights online using the airlines website and our debit cards, will travel insurance pay US out for flights if we need to make a claim considering it is not our names on the flights?

 

2 - We could not get them on the same booking as that pushed the total cost beyond Kiwi Banks 5k per day limit, so we did two separate individual bookings for them on the same flights, would this cause issues for example if one of them was sick and could not travel would we be paid out for both of them, or would they expect one parent to make the trip as it is a seperate booking?

 

3 - Can anyone recommend some good travel insurance companies that pay out for more things than others? from memory there was a lot of talk about the differences in companies in terms of coverage during 2020 when COVID was disrupting a lot of peoples plans, it was seen that some companies had far better coverage than others, if my memory serves me correctly 1 Cover got a pretty bad name in terms of coverage and Allianz (the one travel agents use) were pretty good?

 

4 - Ill find out when I try I guess, but if we book their insurance here in NZ, will it allow us to select New Zealand as country of travel? I cant imagine it would be often that people booking travel insurance here select NZ as their main destination.

 

Perhaps some people here have been in the same situation?




_David_

Eva888
  #3154297 1-Nov-2023 07:54
I have used Cover More but from NZ and have found them excellent. This s a link for inbound.

https://www.covermore.co.nz/travel-insurance/inbound-travel-insurance

 
 
 
 

David321

  #3154300 1-Nov-2023 07:57
Eva888: I have used Cover More but from NZ and have found them excellent. This s a link for inbound.

https://www.covermore.co.nz/travel-insurance/inbound-travel-insurance

 

 

 

I just checked them out, I see they have an age limit of 69, my father in-law is 71. Gutted




_David_

johno1234
  #3154305 1-Nov-2023 08:02
It seems unusual to purchase travel insurance in the destination country... don't do need to buy it in the source country?



David321

  #3154306 1-Nov-2023 08:05
johno1234:

 

It seems unusual to purchase travel insurance in the destination country... don't do need to buy it in the source country?

 

 

 

 

We are doing as much for them as possible, they are elderly.




_David_

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3154309 1-Nov-2023 08:17
I hate it when people come on here and second-guess the OP. Having said that: given that the major event for which most people want travel insurance cover is medical/hospital etc, do they really need travel insurance in their situation? In NZ they will be covered by ACC and I guess they will staying with you a lot of the time.




Bung
  #3154310 1-Nov-2023 08:18
David321:We are doing as much for them as possible, they are elderly.

 

 

 

Almost certain to have preconditions. I think they'd be the only people that could answer the sort of questions involved.

Eva888
  #3154324 1-Nov-2023 09:03
Find a travel agent in their area or get them to give you a name of one and email them for a quote. You can arrange most of it but the parents will need to answer health questions honestly which you can’t do that easily and you don’t want a medical event happening en route and them being refused cover because they failed to mention a pre-existing condition. They can answer the questions by phone. I’m sure they will get a better deal and cover locally and the age limits won’t be as onerous. If they have pre existing conditions some may be covered. Sometimes extra can be paid for mature cover if over the age limit of the policy. You can reimburse them here or pay for it yourself directly.

ACC only covers accident not a heart attack or stroke.



Eva888
  #3154326 1-Nov-2023 09:09
Contact email etc for the US Cover More. Their age limits will be different from the NZ version and you can ask if they have a mature age extension.

https://www.covermore.com/contact


johno1234
  #3154420 1-Nov-2023 12:23
David321:

 

johno1234:

 

It seems unusual to purchase travel insurance in the destination country... don't do need to buy it in the source country?

 

 

 

 

We are doing as much for them as possible, they are elderly.

 

 

Sure, but you can look for an online travel insurance product based in their own country.

 

 

 

 

