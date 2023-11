frankv: Is it the same plane with the same engines though? And presumably the emissions is calculated per passenger, so if you carry more passengers you get a lower figure.

Both AA and UA uses General Electric GEnx engines on their 787's so the engines should be the same, the difference in emissions could be due to the difference routing, which explains the difference in flying times, but not sure if the is taken into account for the website calculation emmissions above.

As for the comparison with Air NZ with uses the Boeing 777-300ERs, obviously the 787 and A350 being newer (generation) aircraft one would definitely expect their engines to be a lot more efficient. Also, the 777-300ER uses the GE90-115B engines which is (one of) the more powerful turbofan engines available today, rated at 115,000 lbf thrust as compared to the GEnx on the 787s which is rated at about 76,000 lbf takeoff thrust, so one would think that naturally the 787s (and A350s - A350s Rolls Royce engines are rated at about 84,000 lbf of thrust) would produce lower emissions.