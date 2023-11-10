Hi all, I have some family members arriving for a 6 month stay soon (non residents), one of them needs to bring 6 months worth of his prescribed meds. According to customs anything more than a three month supply must be declared, but there is nothing saying it will be allowed, in fact it says you must not have more than 3 month supply.

My question is, would customs allow this if it was declared? I know there is the possibility of bringing just three months worth and seeing a doctor here to be prescribed the rest here in NZ but that would not work well as some of the meds would require a doctor's visit and would probably require specialist testing to confirm what they already know just to get access to the meds here in NZ, a very very expensive undertaking for non residents just to get access to medicine they already know they need.

It asks on the arrival card if they are bringing more than 3 months worth, I don't really want him to lie and tick "no", but given the alternative means potentially having his excess meds taken off him, I'm not really sure what to advise.

I figure this must be at least somewhat common but I am surprised there is not much information about it.