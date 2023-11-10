Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel to NZ with more than 3 months med's possible?
David321

#310661 10-Nov-2023 12:30
Hi all, I have some family members arriving for a 6 month stay soon (non residents), one of them needs to bring 6 months worth of his prescribed meds. According to customs anything more than a three month supply must be declared, but there is nothing saying it will be allowed, in fact it says you must not have more than 3 month supply.

 

My question is, would customs allow this if it was declared? I know there is the possibility of bringing just three months worth and seeing a doctor here to be prescribed the rest here in NZ but that would not work well as some of the meds would require a doctor's visit and would probably require specialist testing to confirm what they already know just to get access to the meds here in NZ, a very very expensive undertaking for non residents just to get access to medicine they already know they need.

 

It asks on the arrival card if they are bringing more than 3 months worth, I don't really want him to lie and tick "no", but given the alternative means potentially having his excess meds taken off him, I'm not really sure what to advise.

 

I figure this must be at least somewhat common but I am surprised there is not much information about it.




Eva888
  #3158028 10-Nov-2023 13:43
Just get his doctor to write him a note that he needs these specific meds and no other variety for the trip. For all anyone knows he may not tolerate a different generic brand we use here. Just tick the box and keep the meds in carry on luggage. He will likely be waved through being an older person who looks genuine. They won’t take his meds away from him and you have back up here if for some reason they did.

 
 
 
 

hsvhel
  #3158045 10-Nov-2023 14:20
They won't take them, just declare it with a  DR note.

 

I have just returned and had 4 months supply, showed it, walked out

 

 




