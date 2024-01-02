Happy new year,
im wanting to plan a family trip to London. There will be 2 adults one 13 and and 11 year old. Looking at around 5 days n London and Mabey 2 days at Paris or 4 depending on if we do a stop over at LA via NZ and visit Disney land in the states .I have a few planning questions I was hoping someone could help with
How much should I allow for accommodation and sightseeing? , the kids really want to go to the Harry Potter studio it’s around 800 NZ and I want to go to at last one EPL game
is it best to get a London pass or London explorer for travelling around the sites?, usual places e.g Windsor castle , definitely have to go to Kew gardens as well.
What is the best area to stay for hotels ? In walking distance or better to stay near a station like Paddington?
Are Viator tours legit ? , they seem to have some good tours .
Whens the cheapest time of the year to travel , I was looking at January next year as works in with school holidays and work breaks .
Is it better to stop over in LA via Air Newzealand and go to US Disney ? Or better to go to the one in Paris?
is it better to fly direct to Paris then England or land in England then fly Paris back to NZ?