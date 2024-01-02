We just got back to Dubai on Sunday from 2 weeks in Paris and London with Miss 11 and Miss 9 so I can give you some up to date information. I think you're a bit mad to go for such a short trip from NZ but it's your jetlag ;)

We stayed in a 2 bedroom airbnb in Barons Court and it was around NZ$500 a night. It was an old walkup that had been done up pretty cheaply but it did the job. It was less than 5 minutes to the tube and easy to get to where we wanted to go. It was about 35 minutes in the morning to get over to the Tower of London.

There's lots of free Museums in London but you need to book timed tickets. They mean you can just walz past the 1km line outside the British Museum and walk straight in. We had the same at the Natural History Museum. Everything is online and book early.

If you are there at Christmas or just after do a panto. It's great fun, we went to Hammersmith on boxing day and the kids (and us) had a ball. The smaller theatres like Hammersmith are around £40 for top seats.

If you are there before the 7th of January do Kew gardens but do it at night. They light the gardens (Christmas at Kew) and it's exceptional and was a highlight of the trip. It takes about 2 hours to walk around and is totally worth it. You must book this early, we booked in October and it was almost booked out already. It cost £89 for a family.

The Tower of London is fairly expensive but great, make sure you do the tour, it runs every 30 minutes. It's super cheesey and great fun.

We love doing walking tours, we've done them in many cities and London was great. We used https://freetoursbyfoot.com/london-tours/ and we did the Westminster, City of London and Christmas Lights tours. All were great and excellent value - you pay what you think is fair, we normally plan on £50-60. The Chritsmas lights in Mayfair are awesome,even if you don't do a tour go and have a look.

Pub meals are mostly around £15-20 each, a pint is £7, a cheap sushi/katsu lunch at Wasabi (kind of like St Pierres, around many tube stations) was around £40 for the family and good quality.

Paris was cheaper for accomodation, we stayed 100 metres from the Champs Elysee and paid around the same as we did in London for a much nicer airbnb. It was smaller but much nicer. Food etc was similarly priced for eating out, supermarkets in the UK are cheaper.

The same applies in Paris for booking timed tickets, you just can't get into a lot of places unless you book well in advance. Musee d'Orsay in particular fills up very quickly.

Going from Paris to London on the Eurostar was good, book this early as well as it's much cheaper if you book early. It cost us £328 for 4 in standard seats, booked in October for travel on Christmas eve.

We did Paris first the London, if we did the trip again I would have reversed it and been in Paris on Christmas day. Christmas day in London was a wasted day and Christmas lunch was exorbitant (£100 for adults, £55 for kids) at pubs and you had to book. The tube doesn't run either so it's a pain to get around.

It was a wonderful trip and we had a ball. It was reasonably busy but not as bad as summer so not as unpleasant as summer in Europe can be with crowds. You'll have a good time, just take warm clothes. It was between 1 and 12 degrees so you need a bit of a mixture.