ust doing a quote for our family to go to NZ- USA LA return USA SF-NZ

looks like we are expected to pay a $1050 "service fee" for them to book as well as a $472 "Captains Pack" on top of the airline fees.

And its $4000+ extra to fly from San Francisco rather than Los Angeles.

We can get internal flights for 9 of us for $1600 to get us back to LA

WOW, travel agents have become expensive since we last flew, we will be booking our own flights I think