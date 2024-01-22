Looking at this now for an upcoming extended family 11 day trip to Tokyo and Nagano/Hakuba. Just want everyone to be able to stay in contact when we're spread around Tokyo or a ski area.

I think we only need data - so we can use WhatsApp and similar.

Of the six of us I am the only one with an eSIM phone. We are a mix of Spark pay monthly and prepaid, OneNZ pay monthly and prepaid and 2degrees prepaid.

eSim is the cheapest at US$9.

Spark have the best roaming option $25 for 14 days and 2Gb - cheaper than everything apart from eSIM.

OneNZ is quite expensive for 11 days at $8 a day but n charge if not used on the day.

A Sakura SIM is about $72 for 11 days.

Pocket wifi rental is fantastic for sharing data but useless for contacting each other when separated.

Any other things I should know or consider?

I think it would be eSIM for me (US$9), Spark roaming ($25) and $8/day for the OneNZ/2degree ones.

The other thing is... how well does Spark and OneNZ work in Japan, especially Nagano skifields?

TIA