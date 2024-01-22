Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Japan - roaming, eSIM and tourist SIM options?
johno1234

1430 posts

Uber Geek


#311509 22-Jan-2024 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Looking at this now for an upcoming extended family 11 day trip to Tokyo and Nagano/Hakuba. Just want everyone to be able to stay in contact when we're spread around Tokyo or a ski area.

 

I think we only need data - so we can use WhatsApp and similar.

 

Of the six of us I am the only one with an eSIM phone. We are a mix of Spark pay monthly and prepaid, OneNZ pay monthly and prepaid and 2degrees prepaid.

 

eSim is the cheapest at US$9.

 

Spark have the best roaming option $25 for 14 days and 2Gb - cheaper than everything apart from eSIM.

 

OneNZ is quite expensive for 11 days at $8 a day but n charge if not used on the day.

 

A Sakura SIM is about $72 for 11 days.

 

Pocket wifi rental is fantastic for sharing data but useless for contacting each other when separated.

 

Any other things I should know or consider?

 

I think it would be eSIM for me (US$9), Spark roaming ($25) and $8/day for the OneNZ/2degree ones.

 

The other thing is... how well does Spark and OneNZ work in Japan, especially Nagano skifields?

 

TIA

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
SpartanVXL
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3185270 22-Jan-2024 17:21
Send private message quote this post

Without esim it gets a bit expensive.there are some online orders ones for regular sim, check this link for some of the lower data ones https://tokyocheapo.com/business/internet/prepaid-cheap-japan-sim-card-options/

I wouldn’t worry about coverage at places like Hakuba, it’s a ski tourist hotspot so will have coverage all the way up the mountain. I’ve been to Hakuba, Furano, Niseko and all have had fine signal and free wifi somewhere.

Probably the cheapest is day to day roaming if it’s just keeping in contact on the slope. The ski resort buildings all have free wifi so you can use that when you’re in range to keep in touch and only activate roaming via txt code for emergencies. If not wanting the hassle then best to order a physical sim from one of those providers in the link.

The most cost effective way for your group is sharing a unlimited pocket wifi but as you’ve pointed out it’s not useful if everyone is doing their own run down the mountain. If you were doing other things together as a group or have any particularly data heavy users then this choice is the best. Our group of four used well over a couple hundred GB over 20 days :) and if we split up at least one person in each pair had a data connection (esim).

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
KiwiSurfer
1130 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185285 22-Jan-2024 18:46
Send private message quote this post

A bit heavy on info but if you wanted to look into prices for getting a local SIM card here is a good source of information:

 

https://prepaid-data-sim-card.fandom.com/wiki/Japan

 

Even if you just have a read of the main providers so you are aware of what product you want when you get your SIM on arrival at the airport.

 

 

 

Not sure if you're aware, but for One Prepaid, there is the option of a weekly pack for $17.25 including 1GB for 1 week (alternatively they also offer $22 including 100 mins and 100 SMS). For 11 days you could just buy two of these packs.

 

If any of your phones have a second SIM slot that could be used for Spark/One Prepaid roaming packs -- means you could just grab a SIM from the supermarket etc and sort it out in NZ before you go.

 

 

 

And it may be useful to know the roaming partners in case you need to do a manual network selection to make roaming work:-

 

Spark roams on Softbank (5G/4G) and NT DoCoMo (4G)

 

2degrees roams on DOCOMO (4G) and SoftBank (4G)

 

One does not provide info on specific networks but do have 4G roaming

 

 

 

Hope this helps.

SpartanVXL
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3185290 22-Jan-2024 19:16
Send private message quote this post

Oh fyi the few reasons you’d want a (e)sim with JP phone number is if you want to book a restaurant reservation or call a taxi, although the point is moot if nobody in the group can speak JP (hakuba should have quite a few eng speaking workers). Otherwise just go early to restaurants to walk in and rely on public transport which in majority of cases is very good.



johno1234

1430 posts

Uber Geek


  #3185294 22-Jan-2024 19:48
Send private message quote this post

@kiwisurfer I didn’t see any One NZ weekly package, will look again thanks.

KiwiSurfer
1130 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185306 22-Jan-2024 20:58
Send private message quote this post

johno1234: @kiwisurfer I didn’t see any One NZ weekly package, will look again thanks.

 

It's on their prepay roaming page: https://one.nz/prepay-roaming/

Batman
Mad Scientist
29091 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185311 22-Jan-2024 21:13
Send private message quote this post

I used skinny roaming (didn't know about spark) for calls and texts [everybody has one so we can call/txt each other] and a 2nd esim (mobal) for 50gb data for those that need data. small cost for a trip costing 5 figures.

 

i found the esim more reliable than skinny roaming everywhere we went. but i'd do the same. can't call police/SAR with esim.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 