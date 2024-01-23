While this article says "assumed" pretty much all the other media are reporting that the tip off did come from Gatwick's wifi

A British man accused of public disorder after joking about blowing up a flight has gone on trial in Spain.

Aditya Verma made the comment on Snapchat on his way to the island of Menorca with friends in July 2022.

The message, sent before Mr Verma departed Gatwick airport, read: "On my way to blow up the plane (I'm a member of the Taliban)." Mr Verma told a Madrid court on Monday: "The intention was never to cause public distress or cause public harm."

If found guilty, the university student faces a hefty bill for expenses after two Spanish Air Force jets were scrambled.

Mr Verma's message was picked up by the UK security services who flagged it to Spanish authorities while the easyJet plane was still in the air.

A court in Madrid heard it was assumed the message triggered alarm bells after being picked up via Gatwick's Wi-Fi network.

Shortly after, the court was told two Spanish F-18 fighter jets were sent to flank the aircraft.