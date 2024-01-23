Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Airport Wifi is [highly likely] actually spying on you
wellygary

7449 posts

Uber Geek


#311515 23-Jan-2024 14:51
Send private message quote this post

While this article says "assumed" pretty much all the other media are reporting that the tip off did come from Gatwick's wifi

 

 

A British man accused of public disorder after joking about blowing up a flight has gone on trial in Spain.
Aditya Verma made the comment on Snapchat on his way to the island of Menorca with friends in July 2022.

 

The message, sent before Mr Verma departed Gatwick airport, read: "On my way to blow up the plane (I'm a member of the Taliban)." Mr Verma told a Madrid court on Monday: "The intention was never to cause public distress or cause public harm."

 

If found guilty, the university student faces a hefty bill for expenses after two Spanish Air Force jets were scrambled.

 

Mr Verma's message was picked up by the UK security services who flagged it to Spanish authorities while the easyJet plane was still in the air.

 

A court in Madrid heard it was assumed the message triggered alarm bells after being picked up via Gatwick's Wi-Fi network.

 

Shortly after, the court was told two Spanish F-18 fighter jets were sent to flank the aircraft. 

 

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68056421

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
gehenna
8027 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185524 23-Jan-2024 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Is it spying if you accept the terms and conditions?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
wellygary

7449 posts

Uber Geek


  #3185529 23-Jan-2024 15:17
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Is it spying if you accept the terms and conditions?

 

 

The legal enforcement of Browse-wrap and click-wrap is still rather fluid, 

 

If you get a great big box that says "we can share stuff with MI5" its probably likely seen as an agreement,

 

But if its buried in 15 pages of scrollable small print YMMV

Behodar
9302 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3185530 23-Jan-2024 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Does Snapchat not use HTTPS? Or does it swallow certificate errors? A man in the middle attack shouldn't be possible, right?



wellygary

7449 posts

Uber Geek


  #3185533 23-Jan-2024 15:28
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Does Snapchat not use HTTPS? Or does it swallow certificate errors? A man in the middle attack shouldn't be possible, right?

 

 

it Shouldn't be...  which is why this case is interesting as it appears to show one....

 

or its wasn't the airport that raised the alarm, but rather the security services ( and 5 eyes partners) that were keyword searching snapchat...

andysh
218 posts

Master Geek


  #3185555 23-Jan-2024 16:24
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Does Snapchat not use HTTPS? Or does it swallow certificate errors? A man in the middle attack shouldn't be possible, right?

 

 

 

 

Thought the same thing when I was reading the article, how was this possible.




Referrals:

 

Tesla: https://ts.la/andrew897313

 

Sharesies: https://sharesies.com/r/XRGS77 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 