jackyleunght2002:

I set my kids up with two of those SIMs when I took them to Aussie in October.

Yes it worked well. The large data allowance for the first month was very helpful for the week that we spent there. Roaming charges for them would have been very high, as Kogan Mobile roaming is very expensive for data if you want more than a bare minimum. I wanted my kids to be able to video call their Mum and other family members any time they liked and the $18 I spent per kid was well worth it in my opinion. I picked up the SIM cards at Coles in a previous trip and just waited to activate them.

It was a real pain in the backside. Had to upload passport photos for ID verification, which tool 1-2 hours. Had to turn off auto-renew of the plan TWICE before it stuck.

My recommendation: If using your NZ plan with $10-ish per day roaming charges is practical, then do this. If you want lots of local data and are prepared to put up with some hassle, then Amaysim works well. Just be prepared for a little hassle and check the auto-renew is turned off more than once.