Is anyone else having trouble connecting to the Air NZ website using MFA and Chrome on Windows. I can get in using Edge, but not Chrome.
Chrome appears to fail to handle MFA. I have updated Chrome to the latest version.
I can get in fine using chrome.
Are we talking about the same kind of MFA? When I log in I then get a txt to my phone with a code to complete login.
I simply enter this and the login finalises.
Chrome: Version 121.0.6167.184 (Official Build) (64-bit)
edit: -just switched my AirNZ MFA to Authy.
This also works fine for me in Chrome
It tries to make me use MS Authenticator or a PIN number and then just locks up. It doesn't allow me to use a txt or email.
Authenticator works fine with Edge.
Chrome (122.0.6261.69) with MS Authentication works for me on Windows 11
I'm using Chrome 122.0.6261.70 and this is as far as I get and it doesn't go any further. It works fine on Edge.
Yes I am, Lastpass
Not sure if this is related but I just received an Air NZ MFA SMS code on my phone, which is unexpected since I'm not planning to fly anywhere.
larknz:
Yes I am, Lastpass
When I used to use Lastpass I had it doing weird stuff with OTP fields/etc in the past, I'd try disabling the extension and trying again. If you do isolate it to Lastpass, then I'd say most likely if you edit the login you'll find there are some non-username/password fields defined somewhere, with one having that token- string as the value.
Edit: Alternatively I think you can disable autofill for some logins, so that might be an alternative/easier thing to do. So long since I've used Lastpass that I can't remember though.
snj:
larknz:
I'll try disabling autofill
It looks like LastPass is filling the wrong fields then.
larknz: ... I get and it doesn't go any further. It works fine on Edge.
Or you can simply wipe the currently displayed text in the "Airpoints number / username" field & fill in the correct value.
Thanks everyone for their suggestions. In the end I uninstalled and reinstalled Chrome and it seems to be working now with Windows Hello.