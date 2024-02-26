larknz: Yes I am, Lastpass

When I used to use Lastpass I had it doing weird stuff with OTP fields/etc in the past, I'd try disabling the extension and trying again. If you do isolate it to Lastpass, then I'd say most likely if you edit the login you'll find there are some non-username/password fields defined somewhere, with one having that token- string as the value.

Edit: Alternatively I think you can disable autofill for some logins, so that might be an alternative/easier thing to do. So long since I've used Lastpass that I can't remember though.