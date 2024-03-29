chatterbox

My 2 sim slots on my phone are taken and no I'm not swapping out cards.

I've been eyeballing some portable wifi options https://edition.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/travel/best-wifi-hotspots-for-travelers

I've seen the solis wifi option before. I love the idea it has a long battery life and can be used as a charger. Would replace my charger I carry with me so it's not a hassle.

I'm not sure if I want to use a SIM card or not. After longhaul I'm not sure I can be bothered picking up a sim card at the airport. I can do that the next day though so could use roaming for a day then SIM card later.

Or there's the option of not requiring a SIM card and buying a plan or something.

Is anyone using portable wifi hotspots and what did you go with and why? I'm mulling it over for the convenience factor.