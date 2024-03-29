Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)AIRNZ refund policy
xlinknz

1126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312234 29-Mar-2024 15:32
Hi

 

My wife and son abandoned a getaway to Queenstown. Their morning flight from Wgtn to Qtown was cancelled, she was then rebooked via AKL . At AKL she was advised the flight to Qtown (last flight to Qtown that day) may not be able to land due to weather. Upon enquiring what would occur if the plane could not land she was advised the flight would return to CHCh to refuel (but it was advised no accomodation was available there) so it would then go back to AKL (where there were no more flights that day to Qtown). My wife and son decided to return to WLG and abandon the getaway after wasting the day at AKL.

 

I requested airnz consider a (airpoints) refund of the outbound flight, they have declined as it was the passengers choice not to flight to Qtown. I said this is unreasonable since who would take that risk knowing they would end up back at ALK with nowhere to stay and no more flights that night.

 

What are others thoughts on this?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3212176 29-Mar-2024 21:00
Sounds like a bit of a mess. Sorry to hear that.

 

My take is that Air NZ will say you didn't take up the flight to Qtown and no refund would be given.

 

Too many what ifs. The problem is the what ifs didn't occur because the flight wasn't taken. So essentially it became a no show.




xlinknz

1126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3212269 30-Mar-2024 11:40
heavenlywild:

 

Sounds like a bit of a mess. Sorry to hear that.

 

My take is that Air NZ will say you didn't take up the flight to Qtown and no refund would be given.

 

Too many what ifs. The problem is the what ifs didn't occur because the flight wasn't taken. So essentially it became a no show.

 

 

Thank you for the reply

 

correct AIRNZ have said so far no refund applies as it was family's choice to not board despite a) the root cause was their fault b) no alternative was offered so basically board at your own risk and if it doesn't land you'll be stuck somewhere else for a night at the other end of the country

 

I feel an airpoints refund (even if 1/2) only is very reasonable, its not like I am asking for cash or lost of deposits for other travel costs such as hotels, rental car etc

 

I told there CSR, next few flights we'll use JetStar and I'll send a copy of the receipts for their case record. Very disappointed in AIRNZ

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78867 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212281 30-Mar-2024 13:46
I don't think CSR are trained to find "root cause" or "follow logic".

 

In their view it was a no show. 

 

I'd like to see you get a refund, but I think the chances are slim.




CYaBro
4501 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3212283 30-Mar-2024 13:48
Why was the original flight cancelled?
Was it also due to weather, like the AKL Qtown possibly not being able to land?




kiwiharry
1009 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3212292 30-Mar-2024 14:59
freitasm:

I don't think CSR are trained to find "root cause" or "follow logic".


In their view it was a no show. 


I'd like to see you get a refund, but I think the chances are slim.



Same here. I'd like to also see you get some sort of refund.

I'f it were me I'd now send an email to their Chief Customer Services Officer.

Leanne Geraghty
Chief Customer and Sales Officer
Leanne.Geraghty@airnz.co.nz

All the best.







xlinknz

1126 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3212353 30-Mar-2024 16:30
Thank you all for the replies

 

@freitasm:

 

On the CSR yes she kept playing back the policy (as if the orginal cancellation never took place), I repeatedly asked if the case can be escalated for review, only to be told the case will be closed 

 

@CYaBro:

 

The orginal flight was cancelled due to mechanical, the rebooked flight via ALK had the weather warning.

 

Note AIRNZ did not rebook on the afternoon direct from WLG to Qtown (possibly it filled quickly?) which would have very likley avoided the weather warning. Furthermore in regards to being stuck in AKL the CSR effectively said best efforts are made to provide accomodation which I read as not guaranteed

Thank you for that contact. I will email Leanne before I post on various social media channels the experience

 

 

 

 

