My wife and son abandoned a getaway to Queenstown. Their morning flight from Wgtn to Qtown was cancelled, she was then rebooked via AKL . At AKL she was advised the flight to Qtown (last flight to Qtown that day) may not be able to land due to weather. Upon enquiring what would occur if the plane could not land she was advised the flight would return to CHCh to refuel (but it was advised no accomodation was available there) so it would then go back to AKL (where there were no more flights that day to Qtown). My wife and son decided to return to WLG and abandon the getaway after wasting the day at AKL.

I requested airnz consider a (airpoints) refund of the outbound flight, they have declined as it was the passengers choice not to flight to Qtown. I said this is unreasonable since who would take that risk knowing they would end up back at ALK with nowhere to stay and no more flights that night.

What are others thoughts on this?