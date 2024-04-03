Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)AKL-LHR flight options
mortonman

265 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#312282 3-Apr-2024 17:09
Need to head back to Scotland this year to visit Mum. 

 

Last time I went home was just after Covid lockdown. Scored a Business class flight to AKL- Scotland on Singapore & Lufthansa metal for under $7K so now spoilt and don't want to sit at the back for long haul anymore. I also have arthritis in my knees so don't want to be squeezed in.  

 

Now most western airlines are $10K min to London and over $11K to Scotland. Way too expensive for Scotsman however I will splash out for some comfort. 

 

At the moment I've narrowed it down to 3 options. I will be travelling solo. 

 

     

  1. China Southern (8hr Guangzhou on B787s) Business ~$7K

 

     2. China Eastern (7hr Shanghai on A350 & B777) business ~ $7K

 

 which are attractive as lie flat seat but long layover and have concerns over dealing with theses airline if need to make any changes etc.  

 

   3. Qantas also have premium economy route where I could have a couple of stopovers to break up the trip. AKL>JFK (2/3 nights) >LHR>SIN (2 nights)>AKL for about $5500. Never been to New York or      Singapore so would be good for a look and a leg stretch. The money saved over the business flights above will be spent on hotels in the stopovers. 

 

 

 

Any GZers feedback from their experience any of the above seats/airlines to help me make up my mind. 

nova
230 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3213831 3-Apr-2024 17:33
Can you do the third option in reverse? Spending a couple of days in Singapore on the way over is an easier body clock adjustment than going AKL - JFK and adjusting to an 8 hour time zone shift where you need to go to bed 8 hours earlier and wake up 8 hours earlier. And going back via JFK is also easier for the same reason.

 

I really like Singapore as a stopover option to the UK, it is very safe and easy to get around by metro or taxi.

 

Definitely check the airline sites directly, I once found cheap business class fares on Lufthansa that didn't show up when searching via Expedia as the leg from Germany to the UK was economy, even though the rest of the flight was business.

 
 
 
 

lxsw20
3498 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3213833 3-Apr-2024 17:33
China Southern is what everyone on their OE used to use as it was so cheap, apparently they Guangzhou airport isn't very flash/not a lot going on.

 

 

 

Your plan with stop overs is a good one if you're not in a hurry - I've done this myself in the past to break the trip up. Both Singapore and NY are great stop over points, but the AKL > NY is still 17 odd hour flight. Auckland / San Fran might be a better option for 1/2 1/2 flight times. 

 

 

 

If you like fried chicken this place in Singapore is the business - https://ofcsingapore.com/

mortonman

265 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3213881 3-Apr-2024 20:14
nova:

 

Can you do the third option in reverse? Spending a couple of days in Singapore on the way over is an easier body clock adjustment than going AKL - JFK and adjusting to an 8 hour time zone shift where you need to go to bed 8 hours earlier and wake up 8 hours earlier. And going back via JFK is also easier for the same reason.

 

I really like Singapore as a stopover option to the UK, it is very safe and easy to get around by metro or taxi.

 

Definitely check the airline sites directly, I once found cheap business class fares on Lufthansa that didn't show up when searching via Expedia as the leg from Germany to the UK was economy, even though the rest of the flight was business.

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately I can only get it to work flying east



mortonman

265 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3213882 3-Apr-2024 20:15
lxsw20:

 

China Southern is what everyone on their OE used to use as it was so cheap, apparently they Guangzhou airport isn't very flash/not a lot going on.

 

 

 

Your plan with stop overs is a good one if you're not in a hurry - I've done this myself in the past to break the trip up. Both Singapore and NY are great stop over points, but the AKL > NY is still 17 odd hour flight. Auckland / San Fran might be a better option for 1/2 1/2 flight times. 

 

 

 

If you like fried chicken this place in Singapore is the business - https://ofcsingapore.com/

 

 

Qantas dont fly direct to San Francisco from Auckland and ive visited SF before. Never been to the big apple before. 

heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3213884 3-Apr-2024 20:31
Love NYC but not the accommodation prices.

 

Wooowsers!




Dulouz
873 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3214046 4-Apr-2024 08:15
mortonman:

 

   3. Qantas also have premium economy route where I could have a couple of stopovers to break up the trip. AKL>JFK (2/3 nights) >LHR>SIN (2 nights)>AKL for about $5500. Never been to New York or      Singapore so would be good for a look and a leg stretch. The money saved over the business flights above will be spent on hotels in the stopovers. 

 

 

Singapore is interesting but NYC is one of a kind. 3 nights in NYC would be great fun!




nztim
3674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3214050 4-Apr-2024 08:47
I would buy a Qantas premium economy ticket then use points upgrade to Business Class (realize this is not a luxury for everyone)




wellygary
8162 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214051 4-Apr-2024 08:49
mortonman:

 

   3. Qantas also have premium economy route where I could have a couple of stopovers to break up the trip. AKL>JFK (2/3 nights) >LHR>SIN (2 nights)>AKL for about $5500. Never been to New York or      Singapore so would be good for a look and a leg stretch. The money saved over the business flights above will be spent on hotels in the stopovers. 

 

Any GZers feedback from their experience any of the above seats/airlines to help me make up my mind. 

 

 

Qantas have a non stop PER-LHR service, so you could break your stay there one way and SIN in the way back?

nztim
3674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3214055 4-Apr-2024 09:04
wellygary:

 

Qantas have a non stop PER-LHR service, so you could break your stay there one way and SIN in the way back?

 

 

This option I have been tempted by too, but unless you actually spend time in Perth it could be a problem

 

QF arrive/depart T3 where every other airline arrives/departs from T1 this is a 9-minute drive, 20-minute bus, and quite frankly terrible..




Dingbatt
6732 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214062 4-Apr-2024 09:19
We decided to go the AKL-SIN-LHR way, both there and back. I find it difficult to sleep on aeroplanes (as well as advancing years), so we are going Premium Ecomomy with a night in Singapore each way to sleep in a proper bed and have a shower etc. That splits the journey almost in half (11hrs-14hrs) so the time beyond 10hrs where the torture really sets in is manageable. Since we wouldn’t get the full value out of Business Class (at double the cost) we are using some of that saving for hotel accommodation, lounge passes, etc.

 

For a giggle I looked up AKL-LHR with Emirates in First Class. $32000 pp! Now where did I put that lotto ticket……




nztim
3674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3214091 4-Apr-2024 10:31
Dingbatt:

 

For a giggle I looked up AKL-LHR with Emirates in First Class. $32000 pp! Now where did I put that lotto ticket……

 

 

Thing is there are CEO's will pay that! so they can get a flight that arrives first thing in the morning and go straight to meetings.




Scott3
3895 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214103 4-Apr-2024 11:05
Should note that some airlines on OP's list offer free layover hotels, for example:

https://www.csair.com/en/tourguide/transit_flow/free/

 

 

DS248
1691 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3214154 4-Apr-2024 13:20
mortonman:

 

nova:

 

Can you do the third option in reverse? Spending a couple of days in Singapore on the way over is an easier body clock adjustment than going AKL - JFK and adjusting to an 8 hour time zone shift where you need to go to bed 8 hours earlier and wake up 8 hours earlier. And going back via JFK is also easier for the same reason.

 

I really like Singapore as a stopover option to the UK, it is very safe and easy to get around by metro or taxi.

 

Definitely check the airline sites directly, I once found cheap business class fares on Lufthansa that didn't show up when searching via Expedia as the leg from Germany to the UK was economy, even though the rest of the flight was business.

 

 

Unfortunately I can only get it to work flying east

 

 

Flying east better anyway - tailwind the whole way so flight durations slightly shorter. 

mortonman

265 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3215179 6-Apr-2024 23:03
Update: Went for the Qantas PE option.

 

AKL>JFK 3 nights>LHR 3 weeks>SIN 2 nights>AKL

 

Mixed up the planes as well.  QF B787, A380, and the Finnair for Qantas A330 plus a AA B777

 

Might as well visit cities I've never been to before as the 3 weeks home will be part work and spending time with family rather than touristy stuff. 

 

 

 

Now just need to find a decent reasonably priced hotel in NY so Qanta will release my ticket

