mortonman:

Need to head back to Scotland this year to visit Mum.

Last time I went home was just after Covid lockdown. Scored a Business class flight to AKL- Scotland on Singapore & Lufthansa metal for under $7K so now spoilt and don't want to sit at the back for long haul anymore. I also have arthritis in my knees so don't want to be squeezed in.

Now most western airlines are $10K min to London and over $11K to Scotland. Way too expensive for Scotsman however I will splash out for some comfort.

At the moment I've narrowed it down to 3 options. I will be travelling solo.

China Southern (8hr Guangzhou on B787s) Business ~$7K

2. China Eastern (7hr Shanghai on A350 & B777) business ~ $7K

which are attractive as lie flat seat but long layover and have concerns over dealing with theses airline if need to make any changes etc.

3. Qantas also have premium economy route where I could have a couple of stopovers to break up the trip. AKL>JFK (2/3 nights) >LHR>SIN (2 nights)>AKL for about $5500. Never been to New York or Singapore so would be good for a look and a leg stretch. The money saved over the business flights above will be spent on hotels in the stopovers.

Any GZers feedback from their experience any of the above seats/airlines to help me make up my mind.