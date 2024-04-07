Hey guys,

So I am looking to book some tickets to the USA in July. A couple in the party need visas which I am 90% sure they will get (interview with US visa office booked for May). It will be school holiday time when we are flying so wanting to get the booking in earlier as to avoid higher costs of waiting. I have no love of AirNZ but many thousands of airpoints dollars to use up (thanks credit card).

I am 90% sure they will get their visas but want an option to cancel and refund the tickets if they don't. Air New Zealand has really 3 main classes of fares:

Global Sale - non refundable

Global Saver - Refundable but $150NZD fee

Flexi - Fully refundable

Flexi tickets are an extra ~$900NZD per person so I don't want those, rather I want to buy "Global Saver" and take the $150NZD per person risk. The problem is that AirNZ only allow you to choose "Economy Lowest" when searching. One of the flights is a global saver but the other is "Global Sale" so non-refundable. Am I blind or is there no way other than calling their phone reservations or going to their ticket counter at the airport to order other booking classes than the lowest or "flexi"?

Most other airlines offer this very easily via their websites and have done for years?