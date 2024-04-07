Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)AirNZ - How to Choose booking class other than "economy - lowest"
Zeon

3894 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312335 7-Apr-2024 22:10
Send private message quote this post

Hey guys,

 

So I am looking to book some tickets to the USA in July. A couple in the party need visas which I am 90% sure they will get (interview with US visa office booked for May). It will be school holiday time when we are flying so wanting to get the booking in earlier as to avoid higher costs of waiting. I have no love of AirNZ but many thousands of airpoints dollars to use up (thanks credit card).

 

I am 90% sure they will get their visas but want an option to cancel and refund the tickets if they don't. Air New Zealand has really 3 main classes of fares:

 

  • Global Sale - non refundable
  • Global Saver - Refundable but $150NZD fee
  • Flexi - Fully refundable

Flexi tickets are an extra ~$900NZD per person so I don't want those, rather I want to buy "Global Saver" and take the $150NZD per person risk. The problem is that AirNZ only allow you to choose "Economy Lowest" when searching. One of the flights is a global saver but the other is "Global Sale" so non-refundable. Am I blind or is there no way other than calling their phone reservations or going to their ticket counter at the airport to order other booking classes than the lowest or "flexi"?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most other airlines offer this very easily via their websites and have done for years?




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Create new topic
Jase2985
12667 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3215390 8-Apr-2024 05:15
Send private message quote this post

im not sure what you are asking as it shows economy, Premium economy and business in your dropdown selection there.

 

There are not any other sections to the plane, economy is, all of economy, you might be able to upgrade slightly and reserve a seat with more leg room or an exit row or something like that, maybe even a skycouch if the plane supports it but other than that they are all the same.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Goosey
2481 posts

Uber Geek


  #3215393 8-Apr-2024 06:08
Send private message quote this post

Theres 3 classes. I think you are confusing the "global Sale" terminology with it being a service class when its actually a fare type / sale term.

 

 

 

my interpretation is, it be like "early bird tickets to a concert, (global sale), and you can buy any category you want A, B, C, D reserve and VIP etc etc). 

 

 

 

Can travel agents work with payment in airpoints?

cshwone
1032 posts

Uber Geek


  #3215396 8-Apr-2024 06:35
Send private message quote this post

I get exactly what the OP is after. It's a bit like when you book a domestic flight where you can have various fare types to chose from. However for long haul this isn't an option when booking. I would suggest you either book through a travel agent (if they can use airpoints) or actually go out to your local airport and book face to face with Air NZ



kiwiharry
959 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3215397 8-Apr-2024 06:41
Send private message quote this post

Op is taking about fare bucket.

Economy(T) is showing as partially refundable whereas Economy(K) is non-refundable.

Sorry I don't think you can select a different fare bucket within a booking class. May need to call them to at least check if it can be done online, otherwise yeah may need to book it over the phone




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

nova
159 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3215400 8-Apr-2024 07:01
Send private message quote this post

It looks like a problem, I can't see any way to update the fare class in the website either. It is pretty crazy given that what you want to do is quite sensible. The difference between the global sale fare and the cheapest global saver fare is likely to be small.

 

You probably have to ring up the contact centre, and try to convince them not to charge you the phone booking fare, since the problem is that their website is missing the functionality.

 

The other option is to book through a different channel and spend your airpoints dollars another way (for example convert them to mitre 10 gift cards). 

nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3215404 8-Apr-2024 07:38
Send private message quote this post

Go through a travel agent or another airline that allows you to book this online




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Zeon

3894 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3215799 8-Apr-2024 17:32
Send private message quote this post

Well the solution was to wait for a day and now there are no more saver fares left... But still - something you can do with other airlines:

 




Speedtest 2019-10-14



openmedia
3071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3215988 9-Apr-2024 07:00
Send private message quote this post

Just try calling Air NZ's contact centre?

 

 

 

Also when you book most international fares their site will usually give you the option of paying extra for a flexible fare, but only later in the process




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 