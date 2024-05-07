invisibleman18

Had to travel domestically for a family emergency and flew back home last night. Pretty draining few days so the last thing I needed was my suitcase coming off the plane damaged (hard plastic case cracked all the way through in 2 places). Submitted a damaged luggage report via the Air NZ website although there wasn't any place to write any details about size, value etc. Just a few tick boxes about the type of bag and providing photos of various angles.



Anyone had experience of this and know how long they take to get back to you? And do they tend to offer to replace it or fob you off and say you can't prove it wasn't already like that (because who takes a timestamped photo of the bag before you check it in?) and just tell you to claim on your travel insurance? As I had to go in a rush due to emergency (booking flight in the car on the way to the airport) and was staying with family so had no costs other than the flight I didn't think about travel insurance etc.