invisibleman18

Travel (planes, train, cruise)Air NZ damaged luggage
#312673 7-May-2024 14:47
Had to travel domestically for a family emergency and flew back home last night. Pretty draining few days so the last thing I needed was my suitcase coming off the plane damaged (hard plastic case cracked all the way through in 2 places). Submitted a damaged luggage report via the Air NZ website although there wasn't any place to write any details about size, value etc. Just a few tick boxes about the type of bag and providing photos of various angles.

Anyone had experience of this and know how long they take to get back to you? And do they tend to offer to replace it or fob you off and say you can't prove it wasn't already like that (because who takes a timestamped photo of the bag before you check it in?) and just tell you to claim on your travel insurance? As I had to go in a rush due to emergency (booking flight in the car on the way to the airport) and was staying with family so had no costs other than the flight I didn't think about travel insurance etc.

  #3227331 7-May-2024 15:03
I had one get broken PER-AKL (very similar to yours). Went to the (AirNZ) Baggage Enquiries counter in the arrivals area. They scanned the tag and confirmed my details. The lady then went out the back and brought 2 brand new bags similar to mine. I chose the one I wanted to replace the broken one. Not sure what the next step would have been if I didn’t like the replacement options.

 

I did have to transfer all my stuff to the new case as they kept the broken one.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



  #3227385 7-May-2024 15:34
Good to know they offered a replacement.

 

Being pretty tired and keen to get home I didn’t initially notice at the airport (it probably came out face down on the cracked side so didn’t see it when I grabbed it) and only saw when I got it out of the car when I got home. So had to report it via the website rather than in person. Haven’t noticed where the baggage enquiries desk is at Wellington as never needed it before.

  #3227405 7-May-2024 16:58
The difference in my circumstance was I pretty much picked up the bag and walked over to the desk. Being international I was still in the secure area by the baggage carousels. So YMMV as you claimed from home. Hope it works out for you.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



  #3227407 7-May-2024 16:58
Dingbatt:

 

I had one get broken PER-AKL (very similar to yours). Went to the (AirNZ) Baggage Enquiries counter in the arrivals area. They scanned the tag and confirmed my details. The lady then went out the back and brought 2 brand new bags similar to mine. I chose the one I wanted to replace the broken one. Not sure what the next step would have been if I didn’t like the replacement options.

 

I did have to transfer all my stuff to the new case as they kept the broken one.

 

 

It's pretty good that Air NZ can replace a bag on the spot like that - particularly if the damaged bag is unusable. However a lot of people are choosy about their bags and have spent some time (and money) selecting the bag they want when purchasing. I might have mixed feelings about getting an operable replacement - but an inferior bag.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3227408 7-May-2024 17:05
eracode:

 

It's good in one way that ANZ can replace a bag on the spot like that - particularly if the damaged bag is unusable. However a lot of people are choosy about their bags and have spent some time (and money) selecting the bag they want when purchasing. I might have mixed feelings about getting an operable replacement - but an inferior bag.

 

 

They were quite open about the fact that I didn’t have to accept one of the replacements and could make a claim. For me the replacement was as good as the broken one. If it had been a $1500 Samsonite Hardshell it might have been different. But it was just a run of the mill one from Costco.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

  #3227409 7-May-2024 17:07
Dingbatt:

 

eracode:

 

It's good in one way that ANZ can replace a bag on the spot like that - particularly if the damaged bag is unusable. However a lot of people are choosy about their bags and have spent some time (and money) selecting the bag they want when purchasing. I might have mixed feelings about getting an operable replacement - but an inferior bag.

 

 

They were quite open about the fact that I didn’t have to accept one of the replacements and could make a claim. For me the replacement was as good as the broken one. If it had been a $1500 Samsonite Hardshell it might have been different. But it was just a run of the mill one from Costco.

 

 

That's great. You might have ended up with a superior bag. 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3228212 9-May-2024 09:29
Just to update I've had a reply asking for the receipt showing the age and value of the suitcase, which of course I don't have as bought it in USA 4 years ago. Can't seem to get that brand in NZ but I've found the same suitcase online at Walmart so sent that link back saying I bought it over there and don't have a receipt anymore but this is the same one (which all the photos uploaded should show). So wait and see what happens. Can't remember what I paid but it was at an outlet shopping centre so probably less than the Walmart price.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
  #3228238 9-May-2024 10:13
For this reason I always keep a copy of bag receipts in the zip compartment of the bag.

  #3228240 9-May-2024 10:18
Eva888:

 

For this reason I always keep a copy of bag receipts in the zip compartment of the bag.

 

 

All good until the bag actually goes missing. 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3228252 9-May-2024 10:43
Eva888:

 

For this reason I always keep a copy of bag receipts in the zip compartment of the bag.

 

 

Scan it and stuff a copy in the cloud somewhere, then you are covered both ways, 

  #3228343 9-May-2024 14:04
Eva888:

 

For this reason I always keep a copy of bag receipts in the zip compartment of the bag.

 

 

 

 

Actually thought I'd done that and while I had the warranty card and instructions for setting the combination lock in there, I didn't have the receipt. For anything of significant value I'd usually keep a hard and digital copy, but never thought I'd need it for a suitcase and can't be sure I even took a receipt.

 

Anyway they've replied now and said they think it's repairable and told me to take it to the bag repair shop at Wellington train station and they will repair it at Air NZ's cost. Skeptical how good a repair will be compared to replacing it but will see. I get the train into the city for work so easy to take it in one day and drop it off.

 

 

 

 

