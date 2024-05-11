chatterbox:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wellington airport security question and jetstar
#312709 11-May-2024 07:47
How does Wellington airport manage security screening for the Jetstar domestic flight and the jetstar international flight to gold coast that depart around the same time? 

 

Is there a separate security screening area for domestic Jetstar flights compared to the departing international flights?

 

If jetstar domestic and international departures use the same security screening area, are there at least separate queues so that the separate domestic and international PLAG allowances are applied. (They seem nonexistent for domestic although there appear to be guidelines for aerosols at least). Looking at the flight schedules, domestic and international flights seem largely separated by time. 

 

 

 

Does Wellington currently use swing gates at the domestic jetstar / international departure gates? I suspect they do but I've never been awake enough to notice.

 

 

 

I've departed Wellington international gates but never took any notice of what happened on the Jetstar domestic side of things.

 

 

 

And has anyone ever been on a domestic Jetstar flight from any airport in NZ where they've had liquids over 100ml confiscated? Or been told to drink them before they board? 

 

 

 

 

 

Edit:just looked up wikipedia and it seems 21-29 and 41-49 are swing gates. So it seems likely there is only one security screening area used for that section of Wellington airport rather than a dedicated domestic screening area and a separate dedicated international screening area.

 

 

 

The only way I can make this work in my head is that there must be at least separate queues for international and domestic jetstar flights. 

 

 

 

 

  #3228922 11-May-2024 08:01
Unless things have changed in the last couple of weeks, the northern end of the Wellington terminal has completely separate areas for domestic and international departures with their own dedicated security screening. The difference includes a Customs area on the international departure path.

 

I believe there is one gate that can be used for either domestic or international but that is achieved using glass walls with security access. Christchurch Airport has the same arrangement.

 

You occasionally see Air New Zealand aircraft parked on the “Jetstar” domestic airbridges (Gates 21 & 22). I assume it’s because Jetstar don’t pay for exclusive use, so it’s up to WIAL who uses them.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



  #3228924 11-May-2024 08:09
Dingbatt:

 

Unless things have changed in the last couple of weeks, the northern end of the Wellington terminal has completely separate areas for domestic and international departures with their own dedicated security screening. The difference includes a Customs area on the international departure path.

 

I believe there is one gate that can be used for either domestic or international but that is achieved using glass walls with security access. Christchurch Airport has the same arrangement.

 

You occasionally see Air New Zealand aircraft parked on the “Jetstar” domestic airbridges (Gates 21 & 22). I assume it’s because Jetstar don’t pay for exclusive use, so it’s up to WIAL who uses them.

 

 

 

 

So Wellington has 3 separate security screening areas? One for the southern gates which is basically Air NZ and one for international departures... and one for jetstar domestic?? 

  #3228935 11-May-2024 09:08
Believe so. It used to be one screening area per gate pair.



  #3228955 11-May-2024 10:53
chatterbox:

 

So Wellington has 3 separate security screening areas? One for the southern gates which is basically Air NZ and one for international departures... and one for jetstar domestic?? 

 

 

Yip,  2 Domestic Screening areas ( the Air NZ pier and the Jetstar gates), both of these are all highly visible from the rest of the terminal , 

 

plus International screening,

 

Which is  off to the right and round the corner in the north end of the terminal, you are then funnelled through customs and the duty free shop on your way to the gates, If you are using a "swing gate" you will end up back around near the jetstar domestic screening area, but the Door will be closed seperating the deaprting international Flight from the rest of the domestic area, 

 

Domestic don't care about in bag liquids/gels , its only international ,they're more concerned that you have a lid on your coffee cup 

  #3228981 11-May-2024 12:04
Easier to identify the problem or information you need, and then work backwards to the answer.  Based on the first post it sounds like you're mainly asking about liquid limits between domestic and international?  Or is that just one consideration? 

  #3228998 11-May-2024 12:40
The liquids limit applies to International only which is a separate screening area (before customs)

 

The same gate is used for domestic or international with a simple change of the glass partitions / moving walls around gates 20/21 which moves it from either domestic use or past customs screening for international

 

if it's a domestic flight Jetstar leaves via the gate next to ben and Jerrys, if its international you access the same gate next to relay past in the international sterile area

 

either way it's the same physical gate, just the path you take to it changes depending on domestic or international use

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #3229155 11-May-2024 22:15
gehenna:

 

Easier to identify the problem or information you need, and then work backwards to the answer.  Based on the first post it sounds like you're mainly asking about liquid limits between domestic and international?  Or is that just one consideration? 

 

 

 

 

I was exploring the possibility of whether the international liquid etc rules might be applied to a domestic jetstar flight. Auckland Christchurch and Queenstown both Air NZ and Jetstar domestic flights share the same security checkpoint. Wellington is different and I'd never given any thought to that. I wasn't sure if they would staff a separate domestic security checkpoint or just use the international one but direct passengers off to domestic gates. I wasn't familiar with the passenger flow on that side. 

 

 

 

I have to say I learned something new today. That Welly has 3 security checkpoints! I knew they had 2 but didn't know if they had 3.

 

 

 

The context comes from a post outside geekzone that I don't really want to get into. But I have my answer. Thanks peoples!

