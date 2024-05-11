chatterbox:

How does Wellington airport manage security screening for the Jetstar domestic flight and the jetstar international flight to gold coast that depart around the same time?

Is there a separate security screening area for domestic Jetstar flights compared to the departing international flights?

If jetstar domestic and international departures use the same security screening area, are there at least separate queues so that the separate domestic and international PLAG allowances are applied. (They seem nonexistent for domestic although there appear to be guidelines for aerosols at least). Looking at the flight schedules, domestic and international flights seem largely separated by time.

Does Wellington currently use swing gates at the domestic jetstar / international departure gates? I suspect they do but I've never been awake enough to notice.

I've departed Wellington international gates but never took any notice of what happened on the Jetstar domestic side of things.

And has anyone ever been on a domestic Jetstar flight from any airport in NZ where they've had liquids over 100ml confiscated? Or been told to drink them before they board?

Edit:just looked up wikipedia and it seems 21-29 and 41-49 are swing gates. So it seems likely there is only one security screening area used for that section of Wellington airport rather than a dedicated domestic screening area and a separate dedicated international screening area.

The only way I can make this work in my head is that there must be at least separate queues for international and domestic jetstar flights.