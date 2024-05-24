Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
t0ny

395 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312860 24-May-2024 10:02
Send private message

Hi, I have a trip planned to visit Hong Kong early next year and Iam thinking of going to spend up to 4 days in Beijing. Has anyone successfully been there via the 144 Hr visa free transit status or did you have to apply for a Visa. Have tried talking to Chinese Visa Center however, they advised that when I land at PEK, i can apply for the transit visa and it will depend on the person processing the visa to approve or reject the Visa. 

 

Would be nice to get some certainty before i pay for hotels etc :)

Create new topic
nztim
3708 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3234092 24-May-2024 10:26
Send private message

Transit Visa = NZ > China > Another Country all one one multi city ticket

 

so as long as you do that you are fine




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

t0ny

395 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3234107 24-May-2024 10:51
Send private message

Unfortunately, my route is not as clean as that. It's pretty much AKL->Singapore->Cruise (Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong)->Beijing->AKL (transit via Seoul)

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3234112 24-May-2024 11:21
Send private message

t0ny:

 

Unfortunately, my route is not as clean as that. It's pretty much AKL->Singapore->Cruise (Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong)->Beijing->AKL (transit via Seoul)

 

 

When are you cruising?

 

We are doing the reverse in March next year - HKG - SYD via Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, Aus.



t0ny

395 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3234214 24-May-2024 12:01
Send private message

January :)

Xeon
302 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3234654 25-May-2024 17:10
Send private message

Should be fine they just look at the country immediately before and after, in this case Hong Kong -> China -> South Korea.

 

Here's the timatic rules (what the airlines generally use at check in) for transit without visa in Beijing:

 

"Nationals of New Zealand with a confirmed onward air, cruise or train ticket to a third country within 144 hours, starting from 00:01 on the day following the day of entry. They must:
- arrive at and depart from one of the following locations: Beijing (PEK), Daxing (PKX), Tianjin (TSN), Shijiazhuang (SJW), Beijing West Railway Station, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port or Qinhuangdao Sea Port; and
- have documents required for the next destination."

 

Can check for yourself on https://www.united.com/en/us/timatic/ (Beijing should be set as a transit point not the destination)

