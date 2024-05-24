Hi, I have a trip planned to visit Hong Kong early next year and Iam thinking of going to spend up to 4 days in Beijing. Has anyone successfully been there via the 144 Hr visa free transit status or did you have to apply for a Visa. Have tried talking to Chinese Visa Center however, they advised that when I land at PEK, i can apply for the transit visa and it will depend on the person processing the visa to approve or reject the Visa.
Would be nice to get some certainty before i pay for hotels etc :)