Should be fine they just look at the country immediately before and after, in this case Hong Kong -> China -> South Korea.

Here's the timatic rules (what the airlines generally use at check in) for transit without visa in Beijing:

"Nationals of New Zealand with a confirmed onward air, cruise or train ticket to a third country within 144 hours, starting from 00:01 on the day following the day of entry. They must:

- arrive at and depart from one of the following locations: Beijing (PEK), Daxing (PKX), Tianjin (TSN), Shijiazhuang (SJW), Beijing West Railway Station, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port or Qinhuangdao Sea Port; and

- have documents required for the next destination."

Can check for yourself on https://www.united.com/en/us/timatic/ (Beijing should be set as a transit point not the destination)