Hey guys, I thought I'd do a bit of crowd sourcing. Apologies if this is the wrong thread, I tossed between Travel and Off Topic.





After almost 20 years living in NZ, I've been to to a lot of parts of NZ and did most of the touristy things.

Now, this one has me stumped.

I have a friend visiting for a short trip who's never been to NZ and we will be having a 2 day / 1 night road trip, departing from Auckland.



They're keen to "see beautiful landscapes" and experience / do / see things that are uniquely NZ. We're both of a decent level of fitness so hiking / Mountain Biking, etc could be an option.

I would appreciate any suggestion!



Thanks