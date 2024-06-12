Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)What do do for 2 day road trip in NZ
gcorgnet

1080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 268


#315080 12-Jun-2024 07:45
Send private message

Hey guys, I thought I'd do a bit of crowd sourcing. Apologies if this is the wrong thread, I tossed between Travel and Off Topic.

 

After almost 20 years living in NZ, I've been to to a lot of parts of NZ and did most of the touristy things.
Now, this one has me stumped.
I have a friend visiting for a short trip who's never been to NZ and we will be having a 2 day / 1 night road trip, departing from Auckland.

They're keen to "see beautiful landscapes" and experience / do / see things that are uniquely NZ. We're both of a decent level of fitness so hiking / Mountain Biking, etc could be an option.

 

I would appreciate any suggestion!

Thanks

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
rscole86
4988 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 447

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247731 12-Jun-2024 07:53
Send private message

Waitomo for caving/rafting/glow worms.

Otorohanga for the Kiwi house.

Hobbiton.



granada29
58 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 39


  #3247739 12-Jun-2024 08:38
Send private message

A nice round trip is to do the loop around East Cape then across to Rotorua via Waikaremoana. Some rather beautiful scenery along the way. Not really Lord Of The Rings but wonderful coastline, rugged countryside and terrific bush.

 

Alternatively, after going around the Cape, continue on to Napier and then across the Napier Taihape (Gentle Annie) road.

maoriboy
1014 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 535

Trusted

  #3247742 12-Jun-2024 09:11
Send private message

Rotorua. Not too far from Auckland. Immerse yourself in the many mountain bike trails there, check out the thermal activity at Te Puia and Whakarewarewa (and a hangi), soak in a hot pool, have fun on the gondola and luge. Do all that in 1 day and you can head down to Waitomo caves, Hobbiton etc the next day. Eat a mince and cheese pie!







maoriboy
1014 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 535

Trusted

  #3247743 12-Jun-2024 09:12
Send private message

granada29:

 

A nice round trip is to do the loop around East Cape then across to Rotorua via Waikaremoana. Some rather beautiful scenery along the way. Not really Lord Of The Rings but wonderful coastline, rugged countryside and terrific bush.

 

Alternatively, after going around the Cape, continue on to Napier and then across the Napier Taihape (Gentle Annie) road.

 

 

 

 

Not a bad suggestion but I would advise against it with the state of the roads up round the coast. It's a big drive over 2 days and the constant stoppages would not be much fun.





nova
252 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 129

Trusted

  #3247748 12-Jun-2024 09:44
Send private message

What time of year? You could go as far as the central plateau, and stay in National Park, and hit Tokaanu hot pools ( the geothermal walk tere is short but worthwhile) and Taupo (Craters of the moon / Huka falls) on the way back, but 2 days is going to be fairly rushed whatever you do. Rotorua / Waitomo is also a good combo for a 2 day trip as suggested above.

cddt
1621 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1478


  #3247866 12-Jun-2024 13:16
Send private message

Depends on the time of year. 

 

Given the restricted time frame I wouldn't want to try and go too far. 

 

Coromandel? Cathedral Cove, Otama, etc. Could do a short walk and stay up in the Pinnacles hut. 

 

 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

gcorgnet

1080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 268


  #3247872 12-Jun-2024 13:31
Send private message

Good call on time of the year: It will be last week of July.

Tongariro crossing did cross my mind (non pun intended) but wouldn't be keen to do this at this time of the year.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
wellygary
8408 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4751


  #3247884 12-Jun-2024 14:00
Send private message

gcorgnet:

 

Good call on time of the year: It will be last week of July.

Tongariro crossing did cross my mind (non pun intended) but wouldn't be keen to do this at this time of the year.

 

 

Don't touch the Tongariro Alpine crossing in Winter unless you have full winter alpine gear (crampons/ice axes etc) and have experience with them,  plenty of stories of people getting into all sorts of trouble on that route at that time of the year..

 

As Others have , given the 2 day time frame you're probably limited to north of Rotorua, 

 

 

 

But I would head to Tauranga first, go up the Mount,  walk the beach,  grab lunch/icecream etc at a cafe  etc, 

 

Then head down to Rotorua via Te Puke/Rotoiti , may be look going to a thermal park in the late afternoon,and the hot pool/spa that evening, 

 

the next day look at mountain biking it the Redwoods in the morning., then across to Waitomo for a cave trip and then back to Auckland that evening, 

 

You've got to remember that the days in July are pretty short still, so you really have to finish outdoor activities before 6 ish

gcorgnet

1080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 268


  #3247885 12-Jun-2024 14:04
Send private message

Just wanted to say I really appreciated everyone chiming in with their ideas and wisdom.
Rotorua is what I had in mind but didn't want to mention it to avoid anchoring the conversation.
Hadn't thought about the Mount, good call, it's lovely up there.

A lot to think about so I think it's time for some kind of spreadsheet and a rating system :-)

Handsomedan
7407 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6777

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3248110 12-Jun-2024 16:31
Send private message

gcorgnet:

 

Just wanted to say I really appreciated everyone chiming in with their ideas and wisdom.
Rotorua is what I had in mind but didn't want to mention it to avoid anchoring the conversation.
Hadn't thought about the Mount, good call, it's lovely up there.

A lot to think about so I think it's time for some kind of spreadsheet and a rating system :-)

 

 

Late to the party, but I'd suggest maybe head to Rotorua via Waitomo and/or Hobbiton. 
Stay the night in Rotovegas, do some mountain biking and/or other tourist stuff and come home via The Mount/Tauranga. 

 

THis way you get to see the best scenery there is within a short distance, do something mildly adventurous and still get to see Hobbiton and the Waitomo Caves along the way. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

blackjack17
1711 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 864


  #3248114 12-Jun-2024 17:01
Send private message

Did this blackwater rafting at waitomo, only 3 hours and was pretty amazing.

 

Maybe Sanctuary mountain on the way across to Rotorua to see some birdlife.

 

Mountain biking / redwoods / mudpools in rotorua maybe some cultural stuff.

 

Windows walk in Karangahake is pretty cool.

 

 

 

 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Scott3
4019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2800

Lifetime subscriber

  #3248118 12-Jun-2024 17:16
Send private message

Ditch the road trip and take a plane to great barrier island. Hike windy canyon, do the hike to the natural hot pool, and sightsee at some of the more stunning beaches of the country.

Windy Canyon and Palmer's Track to Mt Hobson (Hirakimata): Great Barrier Island, Auckland region 

gcorgnet

1080 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 268


  #3248185 12-Jun-2024 20:29
Send private message

Scott3:

 

Ditch the road trip and take a plane to great barrier island. Hike windy canyon, do the hike to the natural hot pool, and sightsee at some of the more stunning beaches of the country. 

 

 

Thanks, that sounds exciting. Hadn't considered it. A bit worried about dong this this time of the year, with the wrong weather and shorter days, it could end up being a tough time ?

noroad
976 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 623

Trusted

  #3248236 13-Jun-2024 07:52
Send private message

rscole86: Waitomo for caving/rafting/glow worms.

Otorohanga for the Kiwi house.

Hobbiton.

 

 

 

These are good suggestions given the time limitation. Did the adventure below years ago and still look back fondly on it -

 

 

 

https://www.waitomo.co.nz/adventure/lost-world-half-day-adventure

Handsomedan
7407 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6777

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3248260 13-Jun-2024 09:35
Send private message

noroad:

 

rscole86: Waitomo for caving/rafting/glow worms.

Otorohanga for the Kiwi house.

Hobbiton.

 

 

 

These are good suggestions given the time limitation. Did the adventure below years ago and still look back fondly on it -

 

 

 

https://www.waitomo.co.nz/adventure/lost-world-half-day-adventure

 

 

 

 

That looks awesome!




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 